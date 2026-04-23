America’s Cup – Paul Goodison new skipper for Tudor Team Alinghi

Tudor Team Alinghi, the newest iteration of the two-time America’s Cup winners has appointed Paul Goodison as skipper for the Swiss team.

The appointment was announced in Barcelona by Michel Hodara, Team Director Business Affairs, together with a world-class initial sailing team line-up ahead of the first Preliminary Regatta in Sardinia from 21-24 May 2026.

Goodison commented: “The long-term vision was a big factor after chatting with David Endean, and obviously Ernesto Bertarelli, and although it’s going to be really challenging in this short period when you look at the teams that are more established, that have been kept going, they’re going to be pretty hard to catch.”

“But the vision here is long-term, and the chance to build almost from scratch. It’s a new team and to be involved in the foundations and paving your way, that was one of the big appeals for me.”

Joining Goodison is a team full of talent . . .

Olympic Nacra 17 and ILCA sailor Nathalie Brugger skipper of the Swiss Women’s America’s Cup team in 2024, already in training out in Barcelona in the team’s two AC40s, Nathalie has been pushing the boys hard with women now in the America’s Cup for the current cycle.

Two-time Olympian Pietro Sibello, who was a coach for the Swiss team in the last America’s Cup, joins as a trimmer and brings vast experience having first raced with the Italian Luna Rossa team in 2021.

Phil Robertson meanwhile joins as an alternate helmsman to skipper Goodison and is a former World Match Racing Tour Champion as well as being a training partner and match-racing coach for Tudor Team Alinghi in 2024.

Jason Waterhouse, Olympic Silver medallist in the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro and widely regarded as one of the finest wing trimmers of his generation is also onboard.

The line-up is completed by Nicolas Rolaz, the former Optimist World Champion and U21 ILCA7 World Champion. Nicolas was one of the rising stars of the Swiss team in the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona.

The team’s AC75 is currently in Genoa, Italy, undergoing upgrade work to the new specification outline for the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup and Tudor Team Alinghi have brought in David Endean as Team Director for Sailing and Technical.

The Swiss team have also begun a collaboration with the Challenger of Record, GB1, as permitted in the Protocol.

Tudor Team Alinghi expect their AC75 to be operational towards the end of the year ahead of intense training in Naples starting early in 2027 in preparation for the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup starting in earnest.