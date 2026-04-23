Semaine Olympique Française – Boards complete series racing

Day 4 of racing at the 57th Semaine Olympique Française in Hyères — Day 2 of racing in Elimination gold / silver fleets.

Penultimate day for the Boards. The top ten move to their medal series racing on Friday 24 April.

The Board medal series comprise: Quarter Final, Semi Final and Grand Finals for each of the four board classes.

The Final comprising four competitors, The first and second overall ranked boards from the Qualification series carry forward one win to the Final. The Final will hold races until one board collects two Wins.

The only British competitor still involved in the Board series is Lily Young, 4th in the women’s Kite.

In the ILCA 7 Australia’s Matt Wearn, won the first two races and has opened up a lead of 5pts over his two British rivals, Mickey Beckett and Elliot Hanson. Germany’s Philipp Buhl won the final race to put himself in 4th.

In the 470, Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Marta Cardona have a 10 pts lead from the Brits, Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris.

In the Nacra 17, John Gimson and Anna Burnet failed to gain any headway, now in 6th and 17 pts off the new leaders Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI of Italy. Former leaders Tita and Banti dropped to 5th after a broken gennaker tack forced them to miss two races.

The dinghy continue to race with their Final series scheduled for Saturday.

Semaine Olympique Française Leaders – Day 4

470 Mixed – Leaders after 10 races (47 entries)

1st ESP Jordi XAMMAR and Marta CARDONA – – 7 pts

2nd GBR Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 17 pts

3rd FRA Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 19 pts

49er Men – Leaders after 12 races (45 entries)

1st FRA Erwan FISCHER and Clément PÉQUIN – – 23 pts

2nd IRL Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE – – 23 pts

3rd CHN Zaiding WEN and Tian LIU – – 28 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 11 races (24 entries)

1st AUS Laura HARDING and Helen Annie WILMOT – – 41 pts

2nd ITA Sofia GIUNCHIGLIA and Giulia SCHIO – – 45 pts

3rd SWE Vilma BOBECK and Ebba BERNTSSON – – 50 pts

GBR:

22nd GBR Maddy ANDERSON and Katie DABSON – -169 pts

Nacra17 Mixed – Leaders after 11 races (36 entries)

1st ITA Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 13 pts

2nd ARG Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO – – 14 pts

3rd FRA Tim MOURNIAC and Aloise RETORNAZ – – 16 pts

GBR

6th GBR John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 30 pts

ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 10 races (84 entries)

1st USA Charlotte ROSE – – 26 pts

2nd AUS Zoe THOMSON – – 33 pts

3rd HUN Eve MCMAHON – – 34 pts

ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 9 races (136 entries)

1st AUS Matt WEARN – – 9 pts

2nd GBR Michael BECKETT – – 14 pts

3rd GBR Elliot HANSON – – 19 pts

Other GBR

15th GBR Finley DICKINSON – – 81 pts

Kite Men – Leaders after 15 races (44 entries)

1st SGP Maximilian MAEDER – – 16 pts

2nd ITA Riccardo PIANOSI – – 31 pts

3rd SUI Gian STRAGIOTTI – – 39 pts

GBR

12th GBR Sam DICKINSON – – 96 pts

Kite Women – Leaders after 14 races (22 entries)

1st FRA Lauriane NOLOT – – 15 pts

2nd ARG Catalina TURIENZO – – 52 pts

3rd CHN Chenxue LIU – – 63 pts

4th GBR Lily YOUNG – – 64 pts

Other GBR:

14th GBR Ella GEIGER – – 138 pts

iQFOiL Men – Leaders after 12 races (67 entries)

1st AUS Grae MORRIS – – 30 pts

2nd CHN Kun BI – – 38 pts

3rd Nicolo RENNA – – 29 pts

No GBR

iQFOiL Women – Leaders after 12 races (41 entries)

1st ISR Tamar STEINBERG – – 39 pts

2nd ITA Marta MAGGETTI – – 52 pts

3rd CHN Zheng YAN – – 53pts

GBR

28th GBR Lucy KENYON – – 135 pts

Full results available here . . .