5.5 Metres Alpen Cup begins at Riva

Artemis NOR 57, of Kristian Nergaard, Trond Solli- Saether and Anders Pedersen lead the 5.5 Metre Alpen Cup at Riva after three tough and close races on Thursday in a 15-20 knot Ora.

Aspire POL 17 of Przemek Gacek, Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Kilian Weiss is on equal points in second with Otto NOR 68, of Bent Christian Wilhelmsen, Lasse Berthelsen and Herve Cunningham in third.

After Marie-Françoise XXII SUI 233, of Jurg Menzi, Jurgen Eiermann and Kim Chabani won the opening race by a huge margin, Aspire and then Artemis took the remaining races.

Hosted by Fraglia dela Riva for the third year running, the fleet of 12 teams from eight countries were treated to perfect Garda conditions after a week of colder and unsettled weather on the lake.

Three more races are scheduled for Friday. The event concludes on Saturday.

Leading Results after 3 races:

1st NOR 57 Artemis, Kristian Nergaard, 7 pts

2nd POL 17 Aspire, Przemek Gacek, 7 pts

3rd NOR 68 Otto, Bent Christian Wilhelmsen, 12 pts

4th SUI 233 Marie-Françoise XXII, Jurg Menzi, 14 pts

5th BAH 24 John B Kristoffer Spone, 15 pts