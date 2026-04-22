Semaine Olympique Française – Gold Fleet Wednesday Results

Day 3 of racing at the 57th Semaine Olympique Française in Hyères — First day of racing in Elimination gold / silver fleets.

Strong winds delivered high-intensity racing and significantly reshuffled the leaderboards. The wind and rain rolled through the bay, forcing an early postponement, with boats held ashore until mid-afternoon.

In the Nacra 17 gold fleet Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti, extended their lead with two more race wins. John GIMSON and Anna BURNET slipped back to 6th.

In the 470 fleet, Jordi Xammar Hernández & Marta Cardona Alcántara won all three races to take the lead, with Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS holding onto second.

In the 49erFX fleet, Australia’s Laura Harding and Annie Wilmot won both races of the day, to take 2nd behind Italy’s Sofia Giunchiglia and Giulia Schio, who maintained their lead with a solid 2nd and 5th.

The 49er Ireland’s Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove put together a strong day to the overall lead, continuing their return to top form. China’s Zaiding Wen (aka “Fish”)and Tian Liu, lit up the course with a 2nd and a race win, to place 2nd overall.

Semaine Olympique Française Leaders – Day 3

470 Mixed – Leaders after 7 races (47 entries)

1st ESP Jordi XAMMAR and Marta CARDONA – – 3 pts

2nd GBR Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 7 pts

3rd FRA Manon PENNANEAC’H and Pierre WILLIOT – – 9 pts

49er Men – Leaders after 9 races (45 entries)

1st IRL Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE – – 9 pts

2nd CHN Zaiding WEN and Tian LIU – – 11 pts

3rd SWE Marius WESTERLIND and Olle ARONSSON – – 14 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 8 races (24 entries)

1st ITA Sofia GIUNCHIGLIA and Giulia SCHIO – – 25 pts

2nd AUS Laura HARDING and Helen Annie WILMOT – – 27 pts

3rd CHN Yingqian WANG and Xiaoya SU – – 28 pts

GBR:

23rd GBR Maddy ANDERSON and Katie DABSON – -121 pts

Nacra17 Mixed – Leaders after 8 races (36 entries)

1st ITA Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 3 pts

2nd ITA Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 9 pts

3rd ARG Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO – – 15 pts

GBR

6th GBR John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 24 pts

ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 7 races (84 entries)

1st AUS Zoe THOMSON – – 14 pts

2nd IRL Eve MCMAHON – – 16 pts

3rd USA Charlotte ROSE – – 18 pts

No GBR

ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 6 races (136 entries)

1st AUS Matt WEARN – – 7 pts

2nd GBR Elliot HANSON – – 12 pts

3rd GBR Michael BECKETT – – 17 pts

Other GBR

23rd GBR Finley DICKINSON – – 71 pts

Kite Men – Leaders after 10 races (44 entries)

1st SGP Maximilian MAEDER – – 11 pts

2nd ITA Riccardo PIANOSI – – 16 pts

3rd SUI Gian STRAGIOTTI – – 17 pts

GBR

11th GBR Sam DICKINSON – – 45 pts

Kite Women – Leaders after 9 races (22 entries)

1st FRA Lauriane NOLOT – – 9 pts

2nd CHN Si WANG – – 28 pts

3rd CHN Si WANG – – 30 pts

GBR:

4th GBR Lily YOUNG – – 32 pts

14th GBR Ella GEIGER – – 74 pts

iQFOiL Men – Leaders after 12 races (67 entries)

1st Nicolo RENNA – – 29 pts

2nd AUS Grae MORRIS – – 30 pts

3rd CHN Kun BI – – 38 pts

No GBR

iQFOiL Women – Leaders after 12 races (41 entries)

1st ISR Tamar STEINBERG – – 34 pts

2nd CHN Zheng YAN – – 34pts

3rd ITA Marta MAGGETTI – – 42 pts

GBR

30th GBR Lucy KENYON – – 144 pts

Full results available here . . .