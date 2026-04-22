Semaine Olympique Française – Gold Fleet Wednesday Results

Day 3 of racing at the 57th Semaine Olympique Française in Hyères — First day of racing in Elimination gold / silver fleets.
Strong winds delivered high-intensity racing and significantly reshuffled the leaderboards. The wind and rain rolled through the bay, forcing an early postponement, with boats held ashore until mid-afternoon.
In the Nacra 17 gold fleet Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti, extended their lead with two more race wins. John GIMSON and Anna BURNET slipped back to 6th.
In the 470 fleet, Jordi Xammar Hernández & Marta Cardona Alcántara won all three races to take the lead, with Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS holding onto second.
In the 49erFX fleet, Australia’s Laura Harding and Annie Wilmot won both races of the day, to take 2nd behind Italy’s Sofia Giunchiglia and Giulia Schio, who maintained their lead with a solid 2nd and 5th.
The 49er Ireland’s Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove put together a strong day to the overall lead, continuing their return to top form. China’s Zaiding Wen (aka “Fish”)and Tian Liu, lit up the course with a 2nd and a race win, to place 2nd overall.
Semaine Olympique Française Leaders – Day 3
470 Mixed – Leaders after 7 races (47 entries)
1st ESP Jordi XAMMAR and Marta CARDONA – – 3 pts
2nd GBR Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 7 pts
3rd FRA Manon PENNANEAC’H and Pierre WILLIOT – – 9 pts
49er Men – Leaders after 9 races (45 entries)
1st IRL Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE – – 9 pts
2nd CHN Zaiding WEN and Tian LIU – – 11 pts
3rd SWE Marius WESTERLIND and Olle ARONSSON – – 14 pts
49erFX Women – Leaders after 8 races (24 entries)
1st ITA Sofia GIUNCHIGLIA and Giulia SCHIO – – 25 pts
2nd AUS Laura HARDING and Helen Annie WILMOT – – 27 pts
3rd CHN Yingqian WANG and Xiaoya SU – – 28 pts
GBR:
23rd GBR Maddy ANDERSON and Katie DABSON – -121 pts
Nacra17 Mixed – Leaders after 8 races (36 entries)
1st ITA Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 3 pts
2nd ITA Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 9 pts
3rd ARG Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO – – 15 pts
GBR
6th GBR John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 24 pts
ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 7 races (84 entries)
1st AUS Zoe THOMSON – – 14 pts
2nd IRL Eve MCMAHON – – 16 pts
3rd USA Charlotte ROSE – – 18 pts
No GBR
ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 6 races (136 entries)
1st AUS Matt WEARN – – 7 pts
2nd GBR Elliot HANSON – – 12 pts
3rd GBR Michael BECKETT – – 17 pts
Other GBR
23rd GBR Finley DICKINSON – – 71 pts
Kite Men – Leaders after 10 races (44 entries)
1st SGP Maximilian MAEDER – – 11 pts
2nd ITA Riccardo PIANOSI – – 16 pts
3rd SUI Gian STRAGIOTTI – – 17 pts
GBR
11th GBR Sam DICKINSON – – 45 pts
Kite Women – Leaders after 9 races (22 entries)
1st FRA Lauriane NOLOT – – 9 pts
2nd CHN Si WANG – – 28 pts
3rd CHN Si WANG – – 30 pts
GBR:
4th GBR Lily YOUNG – – 32 pts
14th GBR Ella GEIGER – – 74 pts
iQFOiL Men – Leaders after 12 races (67 entries)
1st Nicolo RENNA – – 29 pts
2nd AUS Grae MORRIS – – 30 pts
3rd CHN Kun BI – – 38 pts
No GBR
iQFOiL Women – Leaders after 12 races (41 entries)
1st ISR Tamar STEINBERG – – 34 pts
2nd CHN Zheng YAN – – 34pts
3rd ITA Marta MAGGETTI – – 42 pts
GBR
30th GBR Lucy KENYON – – 144 pts