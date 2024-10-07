Day 2 of the 2024 iQFOiL Open European Championship

Day Two of the 2024 iQFOiL Open European Championship in Cagliari, Sardinia, brought similar conditions to the first day, with light and tricky winds.

Britain’s Islay Watson now leads the provisional standings thanks to a consistent series, despite discarding a 21st and a 47th place, both affected by today’s fickle winds.

Daniela Peleg (ISR) holds onto second position, while Sunday’s leader Anastasiya Valkevich (POL) dropped to 11th place, jeopardizing her chances of making it to the Medal Series—but with three more days of racing, she still has a chance to recover.

In the Men’s fleet only two Slalom races were completed, both won by Italian sailor Luca Di Tomassi, who now sits at the top of the provisional rankings.

He leads by just one point over Adrien Mestre (FRA), who is tied on points with Britain’s Matthew Barton.

Yesterday’s leader, Pawel Tarnowsky (POL), dropped to sixth place, but with the Men’s fleet still two races behind the Women’s, there’s plenty of time for a comeback before the Medal Series.

Tuesday, 8 October, the forecast predicts light to very light winds. However, on Wednesday, the Mistral is expected to arrive, potentially opening the door for Course races.

