Puig Women’s America’s Cup – Monday’s racing postponed in misty Barcelona

Barcelona dawned with a misty cloud cover hanging over the city with all the forecast models suggesting little chance of breeze until much later in the afternoon and early evening.

With this forecast in mind, the call was made by Race Director, Iain Murray, early Monday morning to postpone racing for the day in the Puig Women’s America’s Cup where we had expected to get four Group B races away.

It’s a transitional front moving through and ushering in a positive weather pattern from the west, drawing breeze in from the Atlantic and making racing on Tuesday a possible prospect.