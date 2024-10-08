Nine SailGP teams confirmed for 2024/25 season opener in Dubai this November

So far, a total of nine teams are confirmed on the start line of new SailGP season opener in Dubai this November.

These include new teams Brazil and Italy (pending the final sale), alongside Australia, Canada, ROCKWOOL DEN, Emirates GBR, Germany, the United States and Switzerland.

It comes as Canada secured its future in the league with the private sale of the team to biotech entrepreneur Dr Greg Bailey, and Giles Scott transferred from Ben Ainslie’s Emrirates GBR as the new Driver.

Emrirates GBR has yet to announce who will replace Scott as their Driver for the new season – Hannah Mills?

An 11-boat national fleet of F50s are listed for the new season – although the fate of three teams remain unknown with who gets the two remaining F50s out of New Zealand, France and Spain still to be decided.

A 12th F50 catamaran is being consructed using elements of an AC50 previously used by Team New Zealand in the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda.

‘Boat 12’ will not be finished in time for Dubai, which means the 12th team will have to miss the season opener, and wll be awarded compensatory points for this event before joining the rest of the fleet on the start line of Auckland in January 2025.

Confirmed for SailGP Dubai 23 and 24 November:

Brazil

Italy (pending the final sale)

Australia

Canada

ROCKWOOL DEN

Emirates GBR

Germany

United States

Switzerland

Pending boat allocation:

New Zealand

France

Spain