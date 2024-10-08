Puig Women’s America’s Cup – SWE, NED and ESP advance to Friday’s semi-finals

SWE, NED and ESP are the top three Group B teams and advance to Friday’s semi-finals, with the Aussie missing the cut.

Swedish Challenge powered by Artemis Technologies started the day in fourth place overall, but turned things around with four race wins from four races across the range of conditions.

Sweden moved from fourth to first in the standings after a dominant second race win and simply extended away to win at a canter.

The battle for the remaining two podium places was intense.

Overnight leaders JAJO Team DutchSail steadily improved through the session and confirmed their runners-up spot and place in the Semi-Finals.

For Team Andoo Australia though, it was the toughest of days.

Going into the final race, a three-point buffer for the Spanish meant nothing was certain, but a match-race to the finish on the final leg ensued and Sail Team BCN secured themselves the final podium place.

Racing for the Group A – America’s Cup Teams – has been postponed to Thursday 10 October, due to damage to the Concord Pacific Racing boat after a nosedive before the second race.

Puig Women’s America’s Cup – Group B after 8 races

Puig Women’s America’s Cup – Group A after 4 races