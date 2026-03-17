Middle East shut down expanded with possible effect on scheduled sailing events

Moves to avoid the extended war zone created by the US/Irael war with Iran continue.

Monday (16 Mar) British Airways announced . . . ‘Due to the continuing uncertainty of the situation in the Middle East and airspace instability, and to provide more clarity to our customers, we’ve extended the temporary reduction in our flying schedule in the region.’

Earlier BA cancelled all flights to and from Amman, Bahrain, Dubai and Tel Aviv until at least 1st June, to Doha cancelled until 30 April. Services to and from Abu Dhabi have been cancelled ‘until later this year’.

Following the relocation of the 2026 Dubai International Boat Show to November and the cancellation of Formula 1 Bahrain and Saudi Arabia GP events scheduled for April, other international events later in the year may be forced to consider rescheduling if the conflict continues.

Major sailing events are scheduled later in the year, when the conflict will hopefully have been resolved.

The SailGP Championship has two events scheduled later in the year: Dubai (21-22 Nov) and the Season Grand Final in Abu Dhabi, UAE (28-29 Nov).

Like the Formula 1 racing events, SailGP transports a considerable amount of equipment to event locations to provide spectator and competitor team facilities. It was this transportation uncertainty that led to the cancellation of the April F1 events in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

The 2026 finale for the World Match Racing Tour (WMRT) and the Women’s World Match Racing Tour (WWMRT) will be hosted on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast during November.

Formula 1 motor racing has events scheduled for Qatar and Abu Dhabi in November and December.

The UK Foreign Office is warning British citizens against all but essential travel to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Those already there have been advised to shelter.

Related Post . . .

Dubai International Boat Show rescheduled