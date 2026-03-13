America’s Cup – Taihoro return to home waters marks a significant milestone

Emirates Team New Zealand finally found a weather window to launch Taihoro, their rebuilt AC75, on Waitematā Harbour for its first day of sailing.

The protocol for the 38th America’s Cup requires the teams to reuse a hull from AC37 or earlier, modified to the the latest iteration of the AC75 class design rule. Taihoro has thus been through a full refit to bring it in line with the updated class rule for the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup as well as integration of updated internal control systems.

So the latest launch had less of the concentrated anticipation that the original hull designs attracted on their first appearance. Apart from the reduction in crew stations – five crew plus one spectator spot – with the four aft places blanked there was little to see.

Return to home waters marks a significant milestone

As with most first days on the water the ETNZ team took Taihoro through a comprehensive range of recommissioning procedures to ensure the platform is carefully loaded up, systems working, and data points measuring.

Starting with a long tow testing out to Auckland’s ‘back paddock’ south of Waiheke Island and progressing through load testing rigging and internal structures under pressure, before sheeting on and working Taihoro up to full trim to transition from displacement to flight.

The Auckland weather provided an active dynamic for the session, with a consistent NE-N breeze blowing between 12–16 knots. Normally top end for a first sail and commissioning, they allowed the crew to quickly get the boat up on its foils.

Skipper Nathan Outteridge and Seb Menzies shared the helming duties, on the starboard and port helms respectively, with Blair Tuke, Iain Jensen, and Josh Armit rotating through the flight control positions.

The day was further distinguished by a historic first: Jo Aleh was onboard for the session in the 5th sailor position, becoming the first woman to sail an AC75.

Her first impressions of the AC75: “It is a very impressive boat, definitely different to the AC40. Just the raw power and speeds we got up to straight away, you can see that it’s going to get pretty aggressive as you get shaken around, but I felt pretty locked in already so I have to say the training on the AC40 is been working well,” said Aleh.

Skipper Nathan Outteridge was very pleased at how the first day went, with the team making the most of the precious hours on the water.

“To have the successful day we had out there, sheeting on and popping up foiling then working through a long list of tests is a real testament to the whole team. The boat felt great, the conditions were perfect but in saying that it’s the first step in a very long and intense road toward defending the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup next year,” said Outteridge.

This early launch sets a clear tone for the Kiwi defence: maintaining a frantic and relentless development and optimisation race.

AC75 Taihoro, deck layout during the AC37 Cup Match in Barcelona 2024