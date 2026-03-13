470 European Championship – Wrigley and Harris lead ahead of the Medal Races

Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris moved into the overall lead as the European Championship final series came to an end Friday.

Britain’s Wrigley and Harris won both the day’s races. In the first race rivals Giacomo Ferrari and Alessandra Dubbini of Italy finished in sixth place, while Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Marta Cardona crossed the line in seventh.

In the second race Ferrari and Dubbini struggled again, finishing 8th, dropping them from the lead to 2nd overall, while Xammar and Cardona held on to third place in the standings.

The top ten teams will compete in two Medal races Saturday.

The points shown below are as amended for the Medal Race by the Race Committee. Those in brackets are before adjustment and for information only.

470 European Championship 2026

Final Series Leaders after 7 races (53 entries)

1st GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY / Bettine HARRIS – – 19 pts

2nd ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI / Alessandra DUBBINI – – 23 pts

3rd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR / Marta CARDONA – – 32 pts

4th ITA 6 Elena BERTA / Giulio CALABRO’ – – 33 pts

5th POR 25 Beatriz GAGO / Rodolfo PIRES – – 36 pts

6th POR Silva Depares / Alejandro De Maqua 39 pts

7th GER 50 Theresa LÖFFLER / Christopher HOERR – – 48 (62) pts

8th JPN 22 Tetsuya ISOZAKI / Yurie SEKI – – 50 (68) pts

9th POR 21 Diogo COSTA / Carolina JOÃO – – 50 (69)pts

10th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD / Lucie DE GENNES – – 50 (71) pts

Full results available here . . .