470 European Championship – Wrigley and Harris start the year strong

Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris claimed the 2026 European Open Championship after a 1, 4 in the medal races.

Silver medalists are Giacomo Ferrari and Alessandra Dubbini, and the bronze medalists are Jordi Xammar and Marta Cardona.

Wrigley and Harris crossed the finish line first in the opening medal race and extended their lead over the Italians and the Spanish.

With a 7-point gap to the second boat and fourteen points to the third, the British had the win in the bag.

“Well, I mean, it’s just an incredible start to the year. I’m so happy that we put together the week. We sailed the best we could, and then to finish it off today – it’s just incredible,” said Bettine Harris.

“It was quite a long week. After yesterday, when we pulled it back and finally got into first, we were so happy. Today it was just nice to finish it off and start the year strong,” added Martin Wrigley.

470 European Open Championship 2026

Medal Series after 2 races (53 entries)

1st GBR Martin WRIGLEY / Bettine HARRIS – – 24 pts

2nd ITA Giacomo FERRARI / Alessandra DUBBINI – – 35 pts

3rd ESP Jordi XAMMAR / Marta CARDONA – – 36 pts

4th POR Beatriz GAGO / Rodolfo PIRES – – 44 pts

5th POR Silva Depares / Alejandro De Maqua 45 pts

6th ITA Elena BERTA / Giulio CALABRO’ – – 49 pts

7th FRA Matisse PACAUD / Lucie DE GENNES – – 60 pts

8th GER Theresa LÖFFLER / Christopher HOERR – – 60 pts

9th JPN Tetsuya ISOZAKI / Yurie SEKI – – 67 pts

10th POR Diogo COSTA / Carolina JOÃO – – 70 pts

Full results available here . . .