First Sail for the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild 32-metre Gitana 18

Seeing the 32-metre giant head out for the open sea and the crew finally hoist the sails of this project that began in 2022, was a truly momentous occasion for the whole team on Tuesday 10 March 2026.

Gitana 18 is the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild, a large new-generation ocean-going multihull designed for offshore foiling and extreme high-performance. She embodies the technological cutting edge of the Gitana line.

“Our first impressions are very good! It’s a real pleasure for all the team to head out to sea after the many hours spent in the office and the shipyard,” said Charles Caudrelier on his return to land.



This technical shakedown in light airs between the islands of Groix and Belle-Ile-en-mer was no speed test of course, rather the aim was to simply get a feel for her and explore all the highly innovative systems aboard the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild in her natural environment.

Caudrelier explained . . . We need to be patient and complete all our test phases in order. As planned, the foils will be integrated a little further down the line. These first legs offshore will enable us to get our initial bearings and get our first feel for the boat. Having a few hours on the water has been very positive.

We’ve managed to hoist the sails, test the major new features on the mast and spreaders, and also the entire steering system on the boat, including the rudders, which are attracting a lot of attention.

The work that lies ahead promises to be both demanding and exciting. There is a lot to get our heads around and we need to take our time and address each element in turn.

The new Maxi Edmond de Rothschild is the twenty‑eighth boat in this legendary maritime saga, which will be celebrating its 150th anniversary in a few weeks.

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Revealed Gitana 18, the new Maxi Edmond de Rothschild