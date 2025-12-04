Revealed Gitana 18, the new Maxi Edmond de Rothschild

A new Gitana/Verdier designed Maxi Edmond de Rothschild was unveiled Wednesday, 3 December in Lorient, Brittany.

The new 32-metre giant, Maxi Edmond de Rothschild is the twenty-eighth boat in Gitana’s legendary maritime saga, which is about to celebrate its 150th anniversary in a matter of weeks.

Like her predecessor, the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild aims to break new ground, this time by switching from hybrid mode to 100% flight, as well as be at the forefront of a new generation of large ever more high-performance oceanic trimarans.



Retractable Y-foils and three-dimensional trimming

Inspired by the appendages on the flying monohulls of the America’s Cup, these Y-foils equipped with a wing spanning over 5 metres have been designed to generate considerable lift, boost power and permit a number of different trimming options in order to optimise flight on every point of sail, in all manner of conditions.

Revolutionary rudders with a U-shaped geometry geared to withstand cavitation.

The centreboard on the central hull, together with its large-scale lifting surface, are a departure from everything that has previously been designed on this type of boat.

The rig on the new Maxi Edmond de Rothschild also stands out through the presence of spreaders whose dynamic forces can be adjusted, enabling the mast to bend to modify the power of the mainsail whilst sailing: a world first on this scale.

The cockpit and coachroof are structurally integral to the central hull to give it the maximum stiffness: a Gitana concept and implementation.

Elements of Gitana 18’s design are the subject of a patent application.