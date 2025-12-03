Artemis Racing – Launch and first sail of latest SailGP team at Abu Dhabi

Artemis Racing confirmed its return to the race track, launching their SailGP AC50 in Abu Dhabi during the Mubadala Abu Dhabi 2025 Season Grand Final.

Artemis SailGP Team is the league’s 13th international team, and will join the Rolex SailGP Championship’s 2026 Season as Artemis SailGP Team.

They will be under the leadership of CEO, Olympic double gold medallist Iain Percy, and backed by Torbjörn Törnqvist to bring Sweden’s rich sailing heritage and competitive spirit to SailGP.

Their world-class line-up includes driver Nathan Outteridge, now skipper of Emirates Team NZ’s for AC38. He previously helmed for Japan and held various on-water and on-shore interim roles with other SailGP teams.

Other team members to date include Julia Gross – Strategist, Julius Hallstrom – Grinder and Brad Farrand – Jib Trimmer.

Artemis Racing has been allocated extra training days before the start of Season 6 in Fremantle on 17 January 2026, and took the opportunity to grab a few days in Abu Dhabi before the event wrap-up.

The new team will join in SailGP’s sixth season, which begins 17 January 2026 in Perth, Australia. The League will return to the UK with the Portsmouth GP 25/26 July 2026.