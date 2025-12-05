Late entry American Challenger for 38th America’s Cup

American match-racing team Riptide Racing announce it will attempt to challenge for the 38th America’s Cup in 2027.

As the clock ticks down for entry to the 38th America’s Cup there is a tentative press release from Riptide Racing, an American sailing team based out of Oyster Bay, NY, sailing for the Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club.

Founded in 2012, to date they have been competing on the World Match Racing Tour and now consider it is time for the team to take the next step! With what they refer to as“our attempt to challenge for the 38th America’s Cup in 2027”.

Chris Poole, Riptide Racing’s CEO & Skipper said . . . “To compete in the America’s Cup has always been a dream and my goal when we created Riptide Racing.”

Poole added . . . “The target plan is to acquire an existing America’s Cup AC75 package and support assets from one of the America’s Cup teams. This approach provides our team with immediate access to proven assets, design data, and infrastructure – positioning us to compete at a high level from the outset.”

This apparently refers to the American Magic team who competed in AC37 but has confirmed it will not participate in the 38th America’s Cup in Naples.

They have an AC75 hull from that challenge – which is a requirement for entry in AC38 – and recently indicated that they were always open to offers.

Riptide have set a fundraising goal of $50 million dollars for their first challenge, which they believe will get them on the starting line in competitive form for the 38th America’s Cup.

Joining the fundraising effort of this campaign will be the team’s partner 501c3 foundation, The American Sailboat Racing Foundation, which has supported Riptide Racing in past fundraising efforts.

To date only the Defender and Challenger of Record are known to have signed up for AC38, no other entries have been announced.

Luna Rossa has announced its intention to enter but it has not been officially posted by the America’s Cup Partnership as required by the Protocol, Grant Dalton and Ben Ainslie claiming that it was for potential challengers to announce their decision.

The initial entry closed on 31 Oct 2025. Late entry is available to 31 January 2026 with additional late payment fees.

Another likely entry is the French K-Challenge (formally Orient Express) team.

Full Riptide press release available here . . .

