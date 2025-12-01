America’s Cup – AC75 Luna Rossa arrives back in Cagliari for modification

The Italian America’s Cup challenger welcomed back their AC75 hull, Luna Rossa to Cagliari.

Nicknamed ‘the Silver Boat’ for the the silver sheen livery, when it was rolled-out to for the last America’s Cup, hull No.10 was welcomed back at the team base by the shore and design teams.

Under the AC38 Protocol, which requires teams to use an AC75 hull from the AC36 or AC37 cup events, the hull will now undergo considerable modification in preparation for the 38th America’s Cup scheduled for 2027.



Conceived by Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli’s design team and built at the Persico Marine shipyard, the Italian challenger’s America’s Cup hull No.10 first touched water in April 2024, before being transferred to Barcelona to compete in the 37th America’s Cup races.

The Italian challenger will compete in its seventh campaign under the burgee of the Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia of Naples, although it has not yet been officially announced as an entry for AC38.

