World Sailing Inclusion Championship – Event that places sailors with a disability at its core

World Sailing Inclusion Championship opens Wednesday 3 Dec, with racing from 4 to 8 Dec at the Sultanate of Oman, Barceló Mussanah Resort.

250 sailors from around the world will compete for the World Sailing Inclusion Championship titles in the One-person Non-Technical Open and the Intellectual Impairment One-Person event.

Both the World Sailing Inclusion Championship and Para World Championship titles will be awarded in the Two-Person Keelboat Open and Visually Impaired With Sighted Crew events.



Inclusion Events:

Two Person Keelboat (RS Venture Connect) Fleet Racing, Multiple flights.

Visually Impaired (Fareast 28r) League Racing, Multiple rounds.

Intellectual Impairment (ILCA 6) Fleet Racing, Multiple flights.

One Person Keelboat Non Technical (Hansa 303) Fleet Racing, Multiple flights.

Inclusion Event GBR Entries:

Inclusive One Person Championship – Rory McKinna

Inclusive Impairment Championship – Murray Macdonald

Para Inclusive Two Person Keelboat:

GBR 1 Adam BILLANY and Shaun BILLANY

GBR 4 Daniel George Christopher SADLER and Kathleen HEALEY

GBR 3 Justen BERSIN and Edward SCOTT

GBR 2 Tobias OWEN and Antony WILLIAMS

Visually Impaired with support person:

GBR B3 Karl HAINES and Martin PHILLIPS, Gary BUTLER, Colin MIDGLEY

GBR B2 Lucy HODGES and Liam CATTERMOLE, Jamie TYLECOTE, Steve TYLECOTE

GBR B1 Vicki SHEEN and Ian SHIRRA, Jonathan CORMACK, Toby DAVEY

