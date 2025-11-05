First World Sailing Inclusion Championships and Para World Championships set for Dec 2025

The 2025 World Sailing Inclusion Championships are set to create a truly global, high-performance event that places sailors with a disability at its core.

Organised in partnership with Oman Sail, this groundbreaking event marks a major milestone for the sport – the first multiclass, global championship hosted by World Sailing that is designed specifically to include both Para classified athletes and athletes with disabilities who do not meet IPC classification criteria, all racing side by side in an inclusive, high-performance environment.

By integrating inclusive formats and equipment, the Championships aim to break down barriers, challenge perceptions, and set a new standard for what world-class accessible sport looks like – all while supporting the long-term goal of sailing’s reinstatement in the Paralympic Games.

250 sailors from around the world will compete for the World Sailing Inclusion Championship titles in the One-person Non-Technical Open and the Intellectual Impairment One-Person event, plus a new inclusive discipline – Seated Wing Foiling.

Both the World Sailing Inclusion Championship and Para World Championship titles will be awarded in the Two-Person Keelboat Open and Visually Impaired With Sighted Crew events.

The event is taking place at the Sultanate of Oman, Barceló Mussanah Resort from 30 November – 8 December 2025. Racing is from 4 to 8 December.

Built especially for the 2010 Asian Beach Games, the Mussanah Sailing School at Barceló Mussanah Resort is approximately 100km north of Muscat International Airport.

The inaugural World Sailing Inclusion Championships equipment:

RS Venture Connect – two-person keelboat (with SCS)

Hansa 303 (Single) – Open to all sailors regardless of classification.

ILCA 6 – For athletes with intellectual impairments

RS21 – Blind fleet racing, open to B1, B2 and B3 Visually Impaired-classified sailors.

Seated Wing Foiling – For Para MIC-classified athletes and self-declared inclusive athletes.

British Competitors:

Visually impaired

– Karl HAINES

Inclusive one person championship

– Rory McKINNA

– Michael EVERITT

Intellectual impairment championship

– Murray MACDONALD

Para Inclusive 2 person Keelboat:

– Justen BERSIN and Edward SCOTT

– Tobias OWEN and Antony WILLIAMS

– Jazz TURNER and Adam BILLANY

Full Event information available here . . .