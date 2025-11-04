World Sailing Rankings update after 28 October 2025

Britain has three No.1 World Ranked competitors: John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17, Michael Beckett in the ILCA7 and Lily Young in Formula Kite.

New at No.1 ranking are Mikolaj Staniul and Jakub Sztorch of Poland in the 49er, Zheng Yan of China in the women’s iQFoiL and Riccardo Pianosi of Italy in the men’s Formula Kits.

Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR/Team GB sailors as of 28 October 2025:

Nacra 17 Mixed:

1st GBR – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (1)

2nd ITA – Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei (2)

470 Mixed:

1st GER – Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort

GBR 5th – Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (6)

GBR 10th – Hannah Bristow and James Taylor (13)

GBR 28th – Vita Heathcote and William Heathcote (15)

49er Men:

1st POL– Mikolaj Staniul and Jakub Sztorch

GBR 4th – James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (7)

GBR 15th – Elliott Wells and Billy Vennis-Ozanne (12)

49erFX Women:

1st CAN – Georgia and Antonia Lewin Lafrance

2nd GBR – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (2)

19th GBR – Eleanor Keers and Jessica Jobson (19)

ILCA7/Laser Men:

1st GBR – Michael Beckett (1)

2nd CYP – Pavlos Kontides (2)

GBR 14th – Elliot Hanson

GBR 15th – Finley Dickinson (18)

ILCA6/Radial Women:

1st DEN – Anna Munch

2nd USA – Charlotte Rose

3rd GBR– Matilda Nicholls (5)

GBR 13th – Daisy Collingridge (9)

GBR 23rd – Hannah Snellgrove (29)

GBR 31st – Molly Sacker (31)

IQ Foil Men:

1st AUS – Grea Morris (1)

GBR 2nd – Andy Brown (3)

GBR 16th – Mathew Barton (13)

GBR 21st – Duncan Monaghan

IQ Foil Women:

1st CHN – Zheng Yan (2)

2nd GBR – Emma Wilson (3)

GBR 22nd – Islay Watson (13)

Formula Kite Men:

1st ITA – Riccardo Pianosi

GBR 7th – Sam Dickinson (20)

GBR 27th – Mattie Maini (26)

GBR 31st – Conner Bainbridge

Formula Kite Women:

1st GBR – Lily Young (1)

2nd FRA – Lauriane Nolot (2)

GBR 4th – Eleanor Aldridge (4)

GBR 32nd – Katie Dabson (22)

GBR 34th – Madeleine Anderson (23)

The World Sailing Rankings for Olympic Classes are administered by World Sailing. The Fleet Rankings are calculated and published approximately nine times a year, depending on the calendar of events.

Each team counts their best six results over the previous 12 months; the time period is calculated on a rolling basis from the date that the rankings were published.

Full Rankings available here . . .