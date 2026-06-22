Kiel Week 2026 – Day 3 Results

Day 2 of Kiel Week and continuing light winds meant constantly changing plans to get some races for the Olympic Classes completed.

In the Nacra 17, John GIMSON and Anna BURNET GBR now have four race wins from their five races, giving them a ten point lead from Emil JÄRUDD and Hanna JONSSON SWE.

In the women’s 49erFX, Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY are tied on ten points with overnight leaders Georgia and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE CAN. Maru SCHEEL and Freya FEILCKE GER are third with eleven points.

In the men’s 49er, Nevin SNOW and Ian MACDIARMID USA hold their lead with two more race wins on 10 pts, with second Hernán UMPIERRE and Fernando DIZ URU on 12 pts. Mattias COUTTS and Oscar GUNN NZL move into third with 16 pts.

In the mixed 470 dinghy, Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT GER keep their lead on 13 pts. Haydn SEWELL and Daniela FUSCO-HOUSE GBR move up into fifth with 29 pts.

Men ILCA 7 – Leaders After 3 races, 1 discard (119 entries)

1st GER Ole SCHWECKENDIEK – – 2 pts

2nd ITA Attilio BORIO – – 4 pts

3rd DEN Mark HESTBÆK – – 4 pts

Best GBR:

25th GBR James FOSTER – – 23 pts

39th GBR Kai WOLGRAM – – 32 pts

Women ILCA 6 – Leaders After 4 races, 1 Discard (55 entries)

1st DEN Helena WOLFF – – 9 pts

2nd DEN Anna MUNCH – – 12 pts

3rd SUI Rosine BAUDET – – 18 pts

Best GBR

41st GBR Carys ATTWELL – – 96 pts

Mixed 470 – Leaders After 7 races, 1 Discard (29 entries)

1st GER Simon DIESCH / Anna MARKFORT – – 13 pts

2nd GER Malte WINKEL / Bente BATZING – – 24 pts

3rd SWE Hedvig LILJEGREN / Hugo LILJEGREN – – 25 pts

Best GBR

5th GBR Haydn SEWELL / Daniela FUSCO-HOUSE – – 29 pts

10th GBR Alice DAVIS / Oscar CAWTHORNE – – 57 pts

Mixed Nacra 17 – Leaders After 5 races, 1 discard (21 entries)

1st GBR John GIMSON / Anna BURNET – – 4 pts

2nd SWE Emil JÄRUDD / Hanna JONSSON – – 14 pts

2nd AUS Ruben BOOTH / Rita BOOTH – – 17 pts

Women 49er – Leaders After 8 races, 1 Discard (52 entries) Provisional

1st CAN Georgia / Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE – – 10 pts

2nd GBR Freya BLACK / Saskia TIDEY – – 10 pts

3rd GER Maru SCHEEL / Freya FEILCKE – – 11 pts

Other GBR:

11th GBR Eleanor KEERS / Jessica JOBSON – – 28 pts

17th GBR Florence BRELLISFORD / Sophie RAVEN – – 41 pts

Men 49er – Leaders After 6 races, 1 Discard (90 entries)

1st USA Nevin SNOW / Ian MACDIARMID – – 10 pts

2nd URU Hernán UMPIERRE / Fernando DIZ – – 12 pts

3rd NZL Mattias COUTTS / Oscar GUNN – – 16 pts

Best GBR

8th GBR James GRUMMETT / Rhos HAWES – – 30 pts

Full results available here . . .