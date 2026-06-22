Kiel Week 2026 – Day 2 Results

Day 2 of Kieler Woche 2026 saw the Olympic Classes in action after the loss of racing on the opening day.
The racing for the Olympic Classes in Kiel Week counts as part of the Sailing Grand Slam series and has attracted large entries.
The light weather conditions have been difficult for the opening days but should settle as the racing progresses.
Racing finishes with a two-race Final for each class on Wednesday 24 June.
Women ILCA 6 – Leaders After 3 races, 1 Discard (55 entries)
1st DEN Anna MUNCH 3 3 -7 – – 6 pts
2nd DEN Helena WOLFF 1 6 -9 – – 7 pts
3rd SLO Lin PLETIKOS -56 4 8 – – 12 pts
Men ILCA 7 – Leaders After 2 races (119 entries)
1st FRA Alexandre KOWALSKI 5 2 – – 7 pts
2nd GER Ole SCHWECKENDIEK 8 1 – – 9 pts
3rd FRA Lorenzo MAYER 4 6 – – 10 pts
Best GBR:
51st Hugh ANDREWS 16 40 – – 56 pts
Mixed 470 – Leaders After 3 races, 1 Discard (29 entries)
1st GER Simon DIESCH / Anna MARKFORT 2 1 -3 – – 3 pts
2nd GER Malte WINKEL / Bente BATZING 1 4 -8 – – 5 pts
3rd SWE Hedvig LILJEGREN / Hugo LILJEGREN 4 2 -6 – – 6 pts
Best GBR
9th GBR Haydn SEWELL / Daniela FUSCO-HOUSE -8 8 7 – – 15 pts
Mixed Nacra 17 – Leaders After 2 races (21 entries)
1st GBR 21 John GIMSON / Anna BURNET 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd AUS 30 Ruben BOOTH / Rita BOOTH 2 7 – – 9 pts
3rd AUS 5 Brin LIDDELL / Rhiannan BROWN 10 2 – – 12 pts
Men 49er – Leaders After 4 races, 1 Discard (90 entries)
1st USA Nevin SNOW / Ian MACDIARMID 4 1 3 -9 – – 8 pts
2nd URU Hernán UMPIERRE / Fernando DIZ 2 2 -7 4 – – 8 pts
3rd SUI Joshua RICHNER / Nilo SCHÄRER 2 3 -4 3 – – 8 pts
Best GBR
12th GBR James GRUMMETT / Rhos HAWES 6 6 -13 4 – – 16 pts
Women 49erFX – Leaders After 4 races, 1 Discard (52 entries) Provisional
1st CAN Georgia / Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE 1 1 -12 9 1 – – TBA pts
2nd EST Helen PAIS / Helen AUSMAN 1 2 -9 1 4 – – TBA pts
3rd GBR Florence BRELLISFORD / Sophie RAVEN 3 1 -18 6 16 – – TBA pts