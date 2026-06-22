Kiel Week 2026 – Day 2 Results

Day 2 of Kieler Woche 2026 saw the Olympic Classes in action after the loss of racing on the opening day.

The racing for the Olympic Classes in Kiel Week counts as part of the Sailing Grand Slam series and has attracted large entries.

The light weather conditions have been difficult for the opening days but should settle as the racing progresses.

Racing finishes with a two-race Final for each class on Wednesday 24 June.

Women ILCA 6 – Leaders After 3 races, 1 Discard (55 entries)

1st DEN Anna MUNCH 3 3 -7 – – 6 pts

2nd DEN Helena WOLFF 1 6 -9 – – 7 pts

3rd SLO Lin PLETIKOS -56 4 8 – – 12 pts

Men ILCA 7 – Leaders After 2 races (119 entries)

1st FRA Alexandre KOWALSKI 5 2 – – 7 pts

2nd GER Ole SCHWECKENDIEK 8 1 – – 9 pts

3rd FRA Lorenzo MAYER 4 6 – – 10 pts

Best GBR:

51st Hugh ANDREWS 16 40 – – 56 pts

Mixed 470 – Leaders After 3 races, 1 Discard (29 entries)

1st GER Simon DIESCH / Anna MARKFORT 2 1 -3 – – 3 pts

2nd GER Malte WINKEL / Bente BATZING 1 4 -8 – – 5 pts

3rd SWE Hedvig LILJEGREN / Hugo LILJEGREN 4 2 -6 – – 6 pts

Best GBR

9th GBR Haydn SEWELL / Daniela FUSCO-HOUSE -8 8 7 – – 15 pts

Mixed Nacra 17 – Leaders After 2 races (21 entries)

1st GBR 21 John GIMSON / Anna BURNET 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd AUS 30 Ruben BOOTH / Rita BOOTH 2 7 – – 9 pts

3rd AUS 5 Brin LIDDELL / Rhiannan BROWN 10 2 – – 12 pts

Men 49er – Leaders After 4 races, 1 Discard (90 entries)

1st USA Nevin SNOW / Ian MACDIARMID 4 1 3 -9 – – 8 pts

2nd URU Hernán UMPIERRE / Fernando DIZ 2 2 -7 4 – – 8 pts

3rd SUI Joshua RICHNER / Nilo SCHÄRER 2 3 -4 3 – – 8 pts

Best GBR

12th GBR James GRUMMETT / Rhos HAWES 6 6 -13 4 – – 16 pts

Women 49erFX – Leaders After 4 races, 1 Discard (52 entries) Provisional

1st CAN Georgia / Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE 1 1 -12 9 1 – – TBA pts

2nd EST Helen PAIS / Helen AUSMAN 1 2 -9 1 4 – – TBA pts

3rd GBR Florence BRELLISFORD / Sophie RAVEN 3 1 -18 6 16 – – TBA pts

Full results available here . . .