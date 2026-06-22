Heavy rain, some flooding, and thunder and lightning welcomes Finn fleet to Poland for Europeans

After three days of equipment inspection and registration, 103 Finns from 17 countries are ready to compete for the 2026 Open and U29 European Championship, part of the LOTTO Gdynia Sailing Days.

On Monday the practice race was followed by the opening ceremony in the evening. Racing is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday at 12.00.

After several days of extreme heat and light winds, a major thunderstorm Sunday evening brought heavy rain, some flooding, thunder and lightning. But the week ahead looks dry and hot with sunny skies and light to moderate winds.

The serious business begins on Tuesday.

However, the forecast for the day is light, though there is a window of opportunity with an onshore breeze in the afternoon. The 10-race series runs from Tuesday to Saturday.

The practice race sailed on Monday afternoon was held in a 10-15 knot northerly and again very high temperatures.

The Finn Class President, Rob McMillan led round the top mark from IFA Vice President Arkadii Kistanov, from Italy, and then defending champion Valerian Lebrun from France.

As usual many pulled out but it was another Finn Class Vice President, Andrzej Romanowski, from Poland, who led the remaining boats across the finish line . . . The conditions were just too good to stop early.