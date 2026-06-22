Time to think about your Winter Series, yes really

While you bask in another unexpected heatwave, to help keep your cool, spare a thought for your Winter Series of Choice.

Top of the pile for the keen ‘frostbiter’ is the Sailjuice Winter Series, which enters Season 18 with a new title sponsor – Navigators & General – and seven events on the handicap racing circuit for the 2026/27 series.

After eight successful years with Seldén as title sponsor, the Series now welcomes Navigators & General as its new title sponsor, with the 18th edition officially named the Navigators & General SailJuice Winter Series 2026/27.

The 2026/27 edition returns to a seven-event calendar (see details below), following the temporary expansion during the Covid years, when additional events provided resilience against lockdowns and cancellations.

One notable change sees the Polar Chase expand to a two-day event, while the Grafham Grand Prix is no longer included in the Series. The event’s three-race course-racing format sat outside the SailJuice philosophy of mass participation handicap racing where the entire fleet races together.

Navigators & Genera joined the Series during the 2025/26 season through its support of the SailJuice coaching programme led by three-time Series champion Simon Horsfield, and the partnership will now expand into title sponsorship of the UK’s leading winter dinghy racing series.

John Tuckwell, Business Development Manager at Navigators & General, commented:

“This series brings together sailors from across the UK and from an incredible variety of classes, making it a perfect fit for Navigators & General as a specialist insurer supporting almost every type of dinghy class on the water.”

Events in the Navigators & General SailJuice Winter Series 2026/27:

Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash, Draycote Water SC – 21 & 22 Nov 2026

Datchet Flyer, Datchet Water SC – 5 & 6 Dec 2026

Polar Chase, Chase SC – 12 & 13 Dec 2026

Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey, Yorkshire Dales SC – 27 Dec 2026

GJW Direct Bloody Mary, Queen Mary SC – 9 Jan 2027

John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Rutland SC – 6 & 7 Feb 2027

Oxford Blue, Oxford SC – 13 Feb 2027

Prizegiving at RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show, Farnborough – 20 Feb 2027

Series details here: www.SailJuiceSeries.com