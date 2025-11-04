Transat Cafe L’Or transatlantic – Leaders expected in Martinique on Thursday

In the IMOCA class Jérémie Byou and Morgan Lagravière on Charal are back on track with a 44 nm lead on Macif Sante Prevoyance of Sam Goodchild and Loïs Berrehart.

In Class40 the top three are within 26 nm of each other. SNSM Faites un don of Corentin Douguet and Axel Trehin lead.

The OCEAN FIFTY with less than 1000 nautical miles to go to the finish line, see Viablis of Baptiste Hulin and Thomas Rouxel take a 40 nm lead over Edenred 5 of Emmanuel Le Roch and Basile Bourgnon.

The ULTIMS are gybing down the South American exclusion zone to their west with 1100 nm to go. Tom Laperche and Franck Cammas on SVR – Lazartigue have a 148 nm lead from Sodebo Ultim 3 of Thomas Coville and Benjamin Schartz.

Transat Cafe L’Or transatlantic Leaders

Tue 4 Nov at 18:00 hrs

Class 40

001 SNSM Faites un don Corentin DOUGUET / Axel TRÉHIN

002 LEGALLAIS Fabien DELAHAYE / Pierre LEBOUCHER

003 VSF Sports Pep COSTA / Pablo SANTURDE DEL ARCO

IMOCA

001 CHARAL Jérémie BEYOU / Morgan LAGRAVIÈRE

002 MACIF SANTÉ PRÉVOYANCE Sam GOODCHILD / Loïs BERREHAR

003 11TH HOUR RACING Francesca CLAPCICH / Will HARRIS

Ocean 50

001 VIABILIS OCÉANS Baptiste HULIN / Thomas ROUXEL

002 Wewise Pierre QUIROGA / Gaston MORVAN

002 EDENRED 5 Emmanuel LE ROCH / Basile BOURGNON

ULTIM

001 SVR – LAZARTIGUE Tom LAPERCHE / Franck CAMMAS

002 SODEBO ULTIM 3 Thomas COVILLE / Benjamin SCHWARTZ

003 ACTUAL ULTIM 4 Anthony MARCHAND / Julien VILLION