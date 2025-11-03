Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series is back with £20 early entry voucher offer

The Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series is back for its 17th edition of the travellers’ circuit with £20 early entry voucher offer.

There are eight events for this season, and competitors from almost a hundred different types of boat will need to put together their four best scores in order to give themselves a shot at the overall title.

Entries are now open for the eight events, starting with the Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash on 22 & 23 November.

Technical clothing specialist Magic Marine are offering a £20 voucher for anyone who enters two or more events before the Draycote Dash weekend (22 & 23 Nov).

Seldén SailJuice Winter Series 2025/26:

22 & 23 Nov 2025 – Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash, Draycote Water SC

6 & 7 Dec 2025 – Datchet Flyer, Datchet Water SC

13 Dec 2025 – Polar Chase, Chase SC

27 Dec 2025 – Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey, Yorkshire Dales SC

4 Jan 2026 – Gill Grafham Grand Prix, Grafham Water SC

10 Jan 2026 – GJW Direct Bloody Mary, Queen Mary SC

31 Jan & 1 Feb 2026 – John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Rutland SC

14 Feb 2026 – Oxford Blue, Oxford SC

21 Feb 2026 Prizegiving at RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show, Farnborough

Entries are now open here for the eight events,