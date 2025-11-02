Pianosi and Turienzo triumph in wild Atlantic Formula Kite showdown

Riccardo Pianosi of Italy and Argentina’s Catalina Turienzo are the 2025 Formula Kite Youth World Champions.

With big swells, unpredictable gusts and shifting winds, riders faced a true test of skill, nerve and resilience amid the dramatic backdrop of the Azores for the Medal Race series.

For the men the line-up reflected age and experience: Pianosi, Max Maeder, Defending champion Gian Stragiotti and Vojtěch Koska of Czechia.

A dramatic start saw three kites surge forward while Maeder was left struggling in a wind-hole. Pianosi seized the lead, Stragiotti edged past Koska, and from there the Italian never looked back.

Crossing the finish line first, Pianosi clinched his second world title of the year.

Best placed British competitor was Sam Dickinson finishing in 6th after being knocked out in the semi-final round..

The women’s competition featured Turkey’s Derin Atakan and Argentina’s Catalina Turienzo, Derin Deniz Sorguc of Turkey and Karolina Jankowska of Poland.

Atakan, who had endured a challenging week and qualified second for the final, came out fighting. Under pressure, Turienzo crashed, allowing Sorguc to take the win and force the final to a second race.

Another splashdown for Turienzo saw her beaten again into second place by Atakan, but a penalty for Atakan after her kite touched a right-of-way kite, meant Turienzo got the win and defended her Youth World title.