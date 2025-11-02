Transat Cafe L’Or transatlantic – Class40 set off again from La Coruña for Martinique

The Class40s have set off again from La Coruña, on their way to Fort-de-France they have to reach the Azores and leave the archipelago to starboard before heading towards Martinique.

The first Class40s are expected around 14 November in Fort-de-France. Victory in this class will be decided by the aggregate time of the two legs (Le Havre – La Coruña, La Coruña – Fort-de-France).

There were 37 crew on the starting line: the three non-starters have until Tuesday at 1 p.m. to start this second stage.

The ULTIMs have received a shortened course modification to ensure grouped fleet arrivals in Fort-de-France.

The IMOCA leaders have been engaged in a very close battle round the Canary Islands with Francesca Clapcich and Will Harris on 11th Hour still holding the lead ahead of a pleasingly international, diverse top 5.

In the ULTIM class SVR Lazartigue remain comfortably ahead holding a steady 10 knots, benefiting from their most westerly point. Coming up relatively quickly at 22-23 knots on the far horizon behind are Armel Le Cléac’h and Seb Josse (Banque Populaire XI) who have shaved about 100 nautical miles off their deficit.

The leaders have about 350 miles to the San Pedro et San Paolo waypoint and then a further 650 miles to the most southerly turn by Ascension Island in the South Atlantic.

While in the Ocean 50 race leaders Edenred 5 of Emanuel Le Roch and Basile Bourgnon, were first to get away from the Cape Verde islands, their turning mark. They now have the luxury of pointing their bows directly towards Martinique, 2,100 nm away.

Baptiste Hulin and Thomas Rouxel on Viablis Oceans are second.

Transat Cafe L’Or transatlantic Leaders

Sun 2 Nov at 11:00 hrs

Class 40

001 LEGALLAIS Fabien DELAHAYE / Pierre LEBOUCHER

002 DÉFI SOLIDAIRE AVEC ELLYE ET L’ARCHE Nicolas JOSSIER / Sophie FAGUET

003 PIERREVAL – FONDATION GOOD PLANET – Vincent RIOU / Yann DOFFIN

IMOCA

001 CHARAL Jérémie BEYOU / Morgan LAGRAVIÈRE

002 MACIF SANTÉ PRÉVOYANCE Sam GOODCHILD / Loïs BERREHAR

003 11TH HOUR RACING Francesca CLAPCICH / Will HARRIS

Ocean 50

001 EDENRED 5 Emmanuel LE ROCH / Basile BOURGNON

002 VIABILIS OCÉANS Baptiste HULIN / Thomas ROUXEL

002 SOLIDAIRES EN PELOTON Thibaut VAUCHEL-CAMUS / Damien SEGUIN

ULTIM

001 SVR – LAZARTIGUE Tom LAPERCHE / Franck CAMMAS

002 SODEBO ULTIM 3 Thomas COVILLE / Benjamin SCHWARTZ

003 ACTUAL ULTIM 4 Anthony MARCHAND / Julien VILLION