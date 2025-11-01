America’s Cup Entry Period closed with just two announced entries

The Entry Period for the 38th America’s Cup passed on Friday 31 October 2025 with just two official entries

The two official entries are The Defender Emirates Team New Zealand and the Challenger of Record, Britain’s Athena Racing Team. Late entry is possible up to 31 January 2026 with payment of extra fees.

The entry situation as known today 1 November 2025 :

Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand.

Challenger of Record, Britain’s Athena Racing Team.

American Magic has announced they would not be an entry.

Italy’s Luna Rossa committed to compete, but no official statement to date.

France with K-Challenge, have an AC75 and are expected to enter, but again no official statement to date.

Switzerland’s Alinghi have an AC75 (damaged) but are not thought to have entered.

The has been talk of a second Italian entry.

The America’s Cup Partnership (ACP) is required to publish a list of accepted Challengers received during the Entry Period and their order of entry based on the order of receipt of their Notice of Challenge.

The Defender and the ACP are required to keep the list updated to include any accepted Late Challenges and withdrawals.

