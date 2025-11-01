ILCA Reinstates Approval of Performance Sailcraft Australia

Announcement from International Laser Class Association’s (ILCA) – October 31, 2025

“Approval of Performance Sailcraft Australia reinstated

Pending a Court’s final decision on the International Laser Class Association’s (ILCA) 27 August 2025 termination of its 9 April 2024 agreement with Performance Sailcraft Australia (PSA), the Court has prohibited ILCA from taking any steps to implement that termination.

Pending that decision, PSA continues as an ILCA-approved Builder under the ILCA Class Rules. ILCA’s 28 August 2025 announcement to the contrary is to be disregarded.”

This announcement by ILCA comes after PSA initiated legal proceedings against ILCA in the High Court of New Zealand, claiming that ILCA’s withdrawal of PSA as an approved builder was unlawful.

The Court issued this interim injunction pending the Court’s final decision.

