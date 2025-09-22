ILCA confirm withdraw of PSA’s approval as a class builder

The ILCA Class Association has issued a rebuttal of the Performance Sailcraft Australia (PSA) statement of 29 August, and confirmed that PSA is no longer an ILCA-approved Builder.

The latest International Laser Class Association (ILCA) statement clarifies their reasons for taking the action to exercise its right to withdraw PSA’s builder approval following contractual breaches by PSA. That action was effective 27 August 2025.

In their latest statement ILCA claims that . . . ‘When ILCA purchased certain rights from PSA in 2024, the contract required PSA to transition to the same moulds, tooling, and builder agreements as all other approved builders, enabling ILCA to move closer to its OSEPODS goal. Unfortunately, under new ownership, PSA has failed to meet these obligations. This left ILCA with no option but to withdraw PSA’s approval as a builder to ensure the one-design principle and preserve the fairness and integrity of the class.’

Read ILCA Announcement 20 Sep 2025: Protecting the One-Design Integrity of the Class . . .

