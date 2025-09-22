Sailing Grand Slam concludes with ‘Pilot Final’ Olympic medal format series

Dutch Water Week concluded Sunday with the pilot finals of the Sailing Grand Slam (SGS).

The last stage of the 2025 Sailing Grand Slam series for the Olympic classes was completed at the Dutch Water Week over the weekend.

This was a ‘Pilot Final’ for just four of the ten Olympic classes – ILCA6, ILCA7, iQFOiL Men and 49er Men – with small fleets of ten invited competitors.

‘to make the sport more attractive, understandable and exciting for spectators, media and the athletes themselves’

They experimented with several different fleet scoring systems, and took part in trial forms of the Final Medal race series, which were based around the knock-out series used by the board events, involving quarter, semi and a final race to decide the medal positions.

This is apparently the preferred IOC/World Sailing format in order to produce enough jeopardy – points of sudden-death – into sailing at the Olympic Games in order to better suit the digital media audience the Games relies on.



Micky Beckett, the 2023 world champion, was upbeat about the initiative:

“This is the only way forward if we want to make sailing more accessible and stronger. It is good that we are testing this, incredibly good to be part of it. Of course, there are details to fine-tune, but this is the way forward if we want to make the sport more accessible and visible, especially in the build-up to Los Angeles 2028.”

Pilot Final Results – Top 3 per class – Title and €1,500 to winner.

ILCA 6 Women

1st Agata Barwinska (POL) – €1,500

2nd Eve McMahon (IRL)

3rd Roos Wind (NED)

ILCA 7 Men

1st Finn Lynch (IRL) – €1,500

2nd Lorenzo Chiavarini (ITA)

3rd Michael Beckett (GBR)

iQFOiL Men

1st Yoav Omer (ISR) – €1,500

2nd Johan Søe (DEN)

3rd Joost Vink (NED)

49er Men

1st Bart Lambriex & Floris van de Werken (NED) – €1,500

2nd Thomas Schouten & Mart Kegel (NED)

3rd Paul Hameeteman & Corné Janssen (NED)

Full results here . . .