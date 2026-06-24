Kiel Week 2026 – Final Olympic Class Results

The 49er, 49erFX, 470, ILCA 6 and 7, and Nacra 17 Olympic class fleets completed their Kieler Woche 2026 racing Wednesday.

Another day of light breeze to close out the Olympic Classes racing.

The 49er and 49erFX top ten teams raced a Final Series of two races after their cumulative scores were ‘Adjusted’ to the World Sailing scoring system being trialed in the Sailing Grand Slam events.

The other four Olympic classes used a straight forward series Total/Nett points to decide the podium places.

Olympic Class Winners:

Nacra 17 – John GIMSON and Anna BURNET GBR

49erFX – Georgia and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANC CAN

49er – Joshua RICHNER and Nilo SCHÄRER SUI

470 – Simon DIESCH / Anna MARKFORT GER

ILCA 6 – Helena WOLFF DEN

ILCA 7 – Attilio BORIO ITA

Overall Podium & leading GBR results

Mixed Nacra 17 – Final Leaders 9 races, 1 discard (21 entries)

1st GBR John GIMSON / Anna BURNET – – 23 pts

2nd SWE Emil JÄRUDD / Hanna JONSSON – – 39 pts

3rd AUS Ruben BOOTH / Rita BOOTH – – 39 pts

Women 49erFX – Adj pts + Final Series 2 Races (10 entries)

1st CAN Georgia / Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE – – 7.0 7.0 — 28 pts

2nd EST Helen PAIS / Helen AUSMAN – – 8.0 2.0 — 33 pts

3rd GER Sophie STEINLEIN / Catherine BARTELHEIMER – – 9.0 1.0 — 34 pts

Best GBR

9th GBR Freya BLACK / Saskia TIDEY – – 2.0 8.0 — 52 pts

Men 49er – Adj pts + Final Series 2 Races (10 entries)

1st SUI Joshua RICHNER / Nilo SCHÄRER – – 3.0 4.0 — 17 pts

2nd ISR Illy WUREIT / Yuval BARNOON – – 6.0 6.0 — 20 pts

3rd NZL Mattias COUTTS / Oscar GUNN – – 2.0 9.0 — 23 pts

Best GBR

10th GBR James GRUMMETT / Rhos HAWES – – 9.0 10.0 — 38 pts

Women ILCA 6 – Final Leaders 7 races, 1 Discard (55 entries)

1st DEN Helena WOLFF – – 20 pts

2nd DEN Anna MUNCH – – 38 pts

3rd ITA Chiara BENINI FLORIANI – – 39 pts

Best GBR

41st GBR GBR Poppy LUXTON

Men ILCA 7 – Final Leaders 5 races, 1 discard (119 entries)

1st ITA Attilio BORIO – – 16 pts

2nd FRA Lorenzo MAYER – – 20 pts

3rd DEN John Frederik WOLFF – – 20 pts

Best GBR:

20th GBR James FOSTER – – 45 pts

Mixed 470 – Final Leaders After 9 races, 1 Discard (29 entries)

1st GER Simon DIESCH / Anna MARKFORT – – 27 pts

2nd GER Malte WINKEL / Bente BATZING – – 29 pts

3rd GER Theresa LÖFFLER / Christopher HOERR – – 31 pts

Best GBR

5th GBR Haydn SEWELL / Daniela FUSCO-HOUSE

10th GBR Alice DAVIS / Oscar CAWTHORNE

Full Olympic Class results available here . . .