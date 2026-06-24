Kiel Week 2026 – Final Olympic Class Results

The 49er, 49erFX, 470, ILCA 6 and 7, and Nacra 17 Olympic class fleets completed their Kieler Woche 2026 racing Wednesday.
Another day of light breeze to close out the Olympic Classes racing.
The 49er and 49erFX top ten teams raced a Final Series of two races after their cumulative scores were ‘Adjusted’ to the World Sailing scoring system being trialed in the Sailing Grand Slam events.
The other four Olympic classes used a straight forward series Total/Nett points to decide the podium places.
Olympic Class Winners:
- Nacra 17 – John GIMSON and Anna BURNET GBR
- 49erFX – Georgia and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANC CAN
- 49er – Joshua RICHNER and Nilo SCHÄRER SUI
- 470 – Simon DIESCH / Anna MARKFORT GER
- ILCA 6 – Helena WOLFF DEN
- ILCA 7 – Attilio BORIO ITA
Overall Podium & leading GBR results
Mixed Nacra 17 – Final Leaders 9 races, 1 discard (21 entries)
1st GBR John GIMSON / Anna BURNET – – 23 pts
2nd SWE Emil JÄRUDD / Hanna JONSSON – – 39 pts
3rd AUS Ruben BOOTH / Rita BOOTH – – 39 pts
Women 49erFX – Adj pts + Final Series 2 Races (10 entries)
1st CAN Georgia / Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE – – 7.0 7.0 — 28 pts
2nd EST Helen PAIS / Helen AUSMAN – – 8.0 2.0 — 33 pts
3rd GER Sophie STEINLEIN / Catherine BARTELHEIMER – – 9.0 1.0 — 34 pts
Best GBR
9th GBR Freya BLACK / Saskia TIDEY – – 2.0 8.0 — 52 pts
Men 49er – Adj pts + Final Series 2 Races (10 entries)
1st SUI Joshua RICHNER / Nilo SCHÄRER – – 3.0 4.0 — 17 pts
2nd ISR Illy WUREIT / Yuval BARNOON – – 6.0 6.0 — 20 pts
3rd NZL Mattias COUTTS / Oscar GUNN – – 2.0 9.0 — 23 pts
Best GBR
10th GBR James GRUMMETT / Rhos HAWES – – 9.0 10.0 — 38 pts
Women ILCA 6 – Final Leaders 7 races, 1 Discard (55 entries)
1st DEN Helena WOLFF – – 20 pts
2nd DEN Anna MUNCH – – 38 pts
3rd ITA Chiara BENINI FLORIANI – – 39 pts
Best GBR
41st GBR GBR Poppy LUXTON
Men ILCA 7 – Final Leaders 5 races, 1 discard (119 entries)
1st ITA Attilio BORIO – – 16 pts
2nd FRA Lorenzo MAYER – – 20 pts
3rd DEN John Frederik WOLFF – – 20 pts
Best GBR:
20th GBR James FOSTER – – 45 pts
Mixed 470 – Final Leaders After 9 races, 1 Discard (29 entries)
1st GER Simon DIESCH / Anna MARKFORT – – 27 pts
2nd GER Malte WINKEL / Bente BATZING – – 29 pts
3rd GER Theresa LÖFFLER / Christopher HOERR – – 31 pts
Best GBR
5th GBR Haydn SEWELL / Daniela FUSCO-HOUSE
10th GBR Alice DAVIS / Oscar CAWTHORNE