Day Three of the Optimist World Championship fleet racing in Morocco was dominated by light and unstable winds with only one race per fleet completed.

At the top of the standings, Cengiz Eren GUVENC of Turkey continued his remarkable consistency, maintaining his position as overall leader with 7 pts, after another strong performance.

Second is Andrea DEMURTAS of Italy with 9 pts, and third Arthur LAMIN of Brazil on 10 pts.

Best placed British competitor is Patrick DI SALLE in 13th with 27 pts..

Back on shore, sailors returned to the club after a long afternoon on the water.

Optimist 2026 World Championship Leaders

After 5 races, 1 Discard (284 entries)

Full results available here . . .