Krasodomski leads after light wind start to Finn Europeans

Michal Krasodomski, from Poland, is the early leader after the opening day of the 2026 Open and U29 European Championship in Gdynia, Poland.

Krasodomski has a 1 – 5 scoreline for 6 pts. Britain’s John Greenwood is second with 5 – 8 on 13 pts.

Bas de Waal, from The Netherlands is third with a 10 – 9 on 19 pts.

Despite the 90+ fleet. single fleet starts were the order of the day. Winner of race 2 was Valerian Lebrun of France, who was black flagged in the first race, and thus sits down in 48th with 100 pts.

Another one to join the black flag squad was Arcadia Kistanov of Italy in race 1, but a second in race 2 put him 49th overall.

Kristóf Kaiser of Hungary had a 3rd place in race 1, and then a black flag in race 2, finishing the day in 51st. And Laurent Hay of France had a BFD in race 1 and a 6th in race 2 to place 54th.

All will be looking to the discard to get back onto the podium.

The weather remained beautiful all day, with hot and sunny skies, just more breeze and a bit earlier in the day is required for day 2.

Finn Europen Leaders after 2 races (98 e4tries)

1st POL 77 Michael Krasodomski 1 5 – – 6 pts

2nd GBR 5 John Greenwood 5 8 – – 13 pts

3rd NED 29 Bass De Waal 10 9 – – 19 pts

4th NED 60 Martin Van Muyden 8 14 – – 22 pts

5th SWE 32 Olof Lundqvist 17 7 – – 24 pts

6th FRA 96 Florian Faucheux 9 15 – – 24 pts

7th POL 13 Tadeusz Bartlewski 13 11 – – 24 pts

8th DEN 21 Otto Strandvig 6 23 – – 29 pts

9th GER 501 Fabian Lemmel 4 26 – – 30 pts

10th HUN 5 Tibor Pallay 2 31 – – 33 pts

Other GBR

16th GBR Cameron Tweedle 28 12 – – 40 pts

Full results available here . . .