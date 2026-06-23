RNLI urges families to share lifesaving water safety advice in extreme heat

With red and amber weather warnings in place for extreme heat across much of the UK, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is urging people heading to the coast to remember and share essential water safety advice, which could save lives.

While the air temperature is very warm, water temperatures are still cold, so cold water shock remains a very real risk.

As air temperatures exceed 30C, the RNLI is sharing lifesaving advice, including what to do if you find yourself in danger in the water; what to do if you see someone else is struggling; awareness of key risks like cold water shock, and the best ways to stay safe – such as by choosing a lifeguarded beach.

The lifesaving charity is appealing to people to share its safety advice with family and friends, particularly young people and teens, who accounted for the majority of the drowning fatalities during the last heatwave.

If you find yourself in trouble in the water, the RNLI’s safety advice is Float to Live:

Tilt your head back with your ears submerged

Relax and try to breathe normally

Move your hands and legs to help you stay afloat

It’s OK if your legs sink, we all float differently

Once your breathing is under control, call for help or swim to safety.

If you see someone else in trouble at the coast, remember Phone, Float, Throw:

Phone 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard to get help

Tell the struggling person to Float to Live.

Throw them something that floats, such as a life ring.

To stay safe during this spell of hot weather, the RNLI is encouraging people to:

Check the weather and tide times before setting off for the coast

Choose a lifeguarded beach where possible.

Swim between the red and yellow flags.

If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live.

If you see someone else in trouble in the water, remember Phone, Float, Throw.

Ross Macleod, RNLI Water Safety Manager, said: ‘As the exceedingly hot weather continues, we are urging families to talk about the dangers of swimming and jumping into open water – this could be a conversation that saves lives.’

Read more here . . . RNLI