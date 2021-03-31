RNLI urges public to think about their own safety

If the scenes from city parks and open spaces after the easing of England’s Covid-19 restrictions are anything to go by, the Easter long weekend could be a major headache for the Police and Emergency services.

In anticipation of potential problems, the RNLI is encouraging anyone planning to visit the coast this Easter to know the risks to help protect themselves and their families.

RNLI Water Safety Manager Sam Johnson said: ‘Although the roll-out of our lifeguard service starts this weekend, they can’t be everywhere, so people need to think about their own safety and what they would do in an emergency.’

‘In a normal year, around 150 people lose their lives at the coast and we know that more than half of those never intended to be in the water,’ said Sam Johnson.

He added: ‘We would encourage everyone to follow the latest government guidelines on what you are able to do and where, to avoid putting unnecessary strain on frontline services.’

The RNLI’s key safety advice is:

Check weather forecasts, tide times and any local hazard signage to understand local risks

Take care if walking or running near cliffs – know your route and keep dogs on a lead

Carry a fully charged phone

If you get into trouble in the water, FLOAT to live – fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and Float.

In an emergency call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard

You can find your nearest lifeguarded beach by visiting the RNLI website . . .

Full RYA/RNLI advice document available here . . .

Related Post:

First easing of Covid-19 Lockdown measures for England