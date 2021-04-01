World Sailing – Job Vacancy for Classes Executive

World Sailing, the governing body for the sport of sailing, is currently advertising for a Classes Executive to join the Technical and Offshore Team.

The World Sailing Classes Executive is responsible for managing the administrative and technical services to the 120 World Sailing Class Associations and their manufacturers. He is specially focused on servicing classes and maintaining World Sailing’s databases and reporting systems.

Strategic reporting to: The Director of Technical and Offshore

Provide Guidance to:

World Sailing Classes

Provide full support to the W orld Sailing Cla sses Committee, Equipment Committee, International Measurer’s Sub – Committee , Equipment Rules Sub – Committee and Sailor Categorization Commission.

and Equipment Manufacturers

International Measurers and Event equipment inspectors

World Sailing staff

All applications should be sent to:

[email protected] with a CV and covering letter by 25 April 2021.

Click here for the full job description.