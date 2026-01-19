Learn from the best at the 2026 RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show

The UK’s biggest celebration of small-boat sailing and watersports will return to Farnborough International on 21–22 February.

The RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show 2026, will once again bring the sailing community together for a weekend of inspiration, innovation and practical know-how to kick-start the new season.

With more than 180 exhibitors also confirmed, visitors can explore new boats, cutting-edge tech and the latest kit and accessories from leading marine brands, alongside a packed programme of talks, coaching sessions, demos and interactive features.

World champions, Olympic hopefuls, SailGP stars and some of the sport’s most respected coaches and experts are among the first speakers confirmed

Show tickets are on sale now . . . Book your tickets here

RYA Members can access a complimentary ticket worth £22.50 for one or both days, while kids aged 15 and under go free with an accompanying adult.