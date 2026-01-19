Emirates GBR welcomes Maison Telmont on board

A fortuitous decision to welcome Maison Telmont on board as Emirates GBR’s Official Champagne?

On the same weekend that they claimed a sensational victory at the Rolex SailGP event in Australia . . . Emirates GBR announced a two-year partnership with Maison Telmont, which has become the team’s Official Champagne.

The partnership with Maison Telmont officially began at the opening event of the Rolex SailGP 2026 Season in Perth, Australia, where reigning champions Emirates GBR celebrated in style with Champagne Telmont.

“We are delighted to welcome Telmont on board. Pushing the limits of performance while acting responsibly toward the environment is a shared belief that naturally brought Champagne Telmont and Emirates GBR together, and we look forward to building a strong and meaningful partnership.” – Sir Ben Ainslie, Emirates GBR CEO and Co-owner.

Champagne Telmont was founded in 1912 in Damery, France, near Épernay, by Henri Lhôpital. In 2024, Maison Telmont unveiled its manifesto-cuvée, “Réserve de la Terre”, crafted from 100% organic grapes. Radiant, luminous, and full of life, this cuvée represents the future of Maison Telmont.