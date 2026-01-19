ILCA Under 21 World Championships – Day 1

Two races were completed across all fleets on Day 1 of the 2026 ILCA Under-21 World Championships in Lanzarote.

Reigning U21 European champion Ginevra Caracciolo ITA (1, 2) leads the Women’s ILCA 6 Championship with 3 points.

She’s followed by 2024 ILCA 6 Youth European champion Alina Shapovalova UKR (4, 1) on 5 points and reigning ILCA 6 Youth World champion Hermione Ghicas GRE (2, 4) with 6 points.

In the Men’s U21 championship, Mark Hestbæck DEN and Karol Krupski Teterycz ESP share the lead, both posting perfect scores after winning both races in their respective fleets.

Third place is held by 2024 Youth Sailing World champion Antonio Pascali ITA (3, 2) with 5 points.

The Men’s U19 Championship is led by Kutsal Gunes Kurnaz TUR (11, 3), who sits 10th overall with 14 points. He is followed by Hamish Crabb AUS with 16 pts and Federico Cittadini ITA with 26 points.

Best British competitors are Poppy Luxton 11th in the women, and Hamish Collingbridge 19th in the men’s under 21.

A total of 12 races are scheduled from 19 to 24 January.

ILCA 6 Under-21 World Championship – Leaders after 2 races (52 entries)

1st ITA Ginevra CARACCIOLO DI BRIENZA – – 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd UKR Alina SHAPOVALOVA – – 4 1 – – 5 pts

3rd GRE Hermionie GHICAS – – 2 4 – – 6 pts

4th ESP Marga PERELLO – – 3 5 – – 8 pts

5th NED Feline VAN EDE – – 8 3 – – 11 pts

6th ESP Irene DE TOMÁS – – 6 9 – – 15 pts

7th POL Zofia POSPIESZNA – – 11 7 – – 18 pts

8th ITA Maria Vittoria ARSENI – – 14 6 – – 20 pts

9th ISR Gaya DATIASHVILI – – 7 13 – – 20 pts

10th ISR Rebecca Mica MANTEL – – 13 12 – – 25 pts

GBR:

13th GBR Poppy LUXTON – – 15 15 – – 30 pts

ILCA 7 Under-21 World Championship – Leaders after 2 races (52 entries)

1st DEN Mark HESTBÆK – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

1st ESP Karol KRUPSKI TETERYCZ – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

3rd ITA Antonio PASCALI – – 3 2 – – 5 pts

4th POL Filip OLSZEWSKI – – 2 6 – – 8 pts

5th ESP Fernando ABELLA – – 3 5 – – 8 pts

6th GRE Adamantios PETRIANOS – – 6 3 – – 9 pts

7th ESP Daniel GIMÉNEZ MESQUIDA – – 2 9 – – 11 pts

8th BRA Frederico SIEBERT FRANCAVILLA – – 7 4 – – 11 pts

9th NED Hidde SCHRAFFORDT – – 8 4 – – 12 pts

10th TUR Kutsal Gunes KURNAZ – – 11 3 – – 14 pts

GBR

19th GBR Hamish COLLINGRIDGE – – 10 15 – – 10 pts

Full results available here . . .