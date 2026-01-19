ILCA Under 21 World Championships – Day 1

Two races were completed across all fleets on Day 1 of the 2026 ILCA Under-21 World Championships in Lanzarote.
Reigning U21 European champion Ginevra Caracciolo ITA (1, 2) leads the Women’s ILCA 6 Championship with 3 points.
She’s followed by 2024 ILCA 6 Youth European champion Alina Shapovalova UKR (4, 1) on 5 points and reigning ILCA 6 Youth World champion Hermione Ghicas GRE (2, 4) with 6 points.
In the Men’s U21 championship, Mark Hestbæck DEN and Karol Krupski Teterycz ESP share the lead, both posting perfect scores after winning both races in their respective fleets.
Third place is held by 2024 Youth Sailing World champion Antonio Pascali ITA (3, 2) with 5 points.
The Men’s U19 Championship is led by Kutsal Gunes Kurnaz TUR (11, 3), who sits 10th overall with 14 points. He is followed by Hamish Crabb AUS with 16 pts and Federico Cittadini ITA with 26 points.
Best British competitors are Poppy Luxton 11th in the women, and Hamish Collingbridge 19th in the men’s under 21.
A total of 12 races are scheduled from 19 to 24 January.
ILCA 6 Under-21 World Championship – Leaders after 2 races (52 entries)
1st ITA Ginevra CARACCIOLO DI BRIENZA – – 1 2 – – 3 pts
2nd UKR Alina SHAPOVALOVA – – 4 1 – – 5 pts
3rd GRE Hermionie GHICAS – – 2 4 – – 6 pts
4th ESP Marga PERELLO – – 3 5 – – 8 pts
5th NED Feline VAN EDE – – 8 3 – – 11 pts
6th ESP Irene DE TOMÁS – – 6 9 – – 15 pts
7th POL Zofia POSPIESZNA – – 11 7 – – 18 pts
8th ITA Maria Vittoria ARSENI – – 14 6 – – 20 pts
9th ISR Gaya DATIASHVILI – – 7 13 – – 20 pts
10th ISR Rebecca Mica MANTEL – – 13 12 – – 25 pts
GBR:
13th GBR Poppy LUXTON – – 15 15 – – 30 pts
ILCA 7 Under-21 World Championship – Leaders after 2 races (52 entries)
1st DEN Mark HESTBÆK – – 1 1 – – 2 pts
1st ESP Karol KRUPSKI TETERYCZ – – 1 1 – – 2 pts
3rd ITA Antonio PASCALI – – 3 2 – – 5 pts
4th POL Filip OLSZEWSKI – – 2 6 – – 8 pts
5th ESP Fernando ABELLA – – 3 5 – – 8 pts
6th GRE Adamantios PETRIANOS – – 6 3 – – 9 pts
7th ESP Daniel GIMÉNEZ MESQUIDA – – 2 9 – – 11 pts
8th BRA Frederico SIEBERT FRANCAVILLA – – 7 4 – – 11 pts
9th NED Hidde SCHRAFFORDT – – 8 4 – – 12 pts
10th TUR Kutsal Gunes KURNAZ – – 11 3 – – 14 pts
GBR
19th GBR Hamish COLLINGRIDGE – – 10 15 – – 10 pts