Jules Verne Trophy – Sodebo 3 and IDEC Sport head for photo finish

Now level with Cape Verde, Sodebo 3 of Skipper Thomas Coville and his crew are 677 nm ahead of record breaking pace.

Tuesday 20 January they were sailing at 26.7 knots with 2,462 nm to go of the route back to Quessant, France, with the intention to pass south=east of the Azores.

They are 35 days and 20 hrs into their attempt to break the circumnavigation record set by Francis Joyon on IDEC Sport in 2017 of 40 days 23 h 30 m 30 sec.

Ahead of them are the all female crew of the Famous Project CIC on IDEC Sport, who are at day 52 of their circumnavigation, presently sailing at 22 knots with 1,885 nm still to sail.

Skirting around the high-pressure system lingering west of the Azores archipelago, they face a long and tedious route, in strong winds and rough seas, which they are striving to complete as quickly as possible, spurred on by the arrival on Wednesday of a violent storm in the Bay of Biscay.

The crew of IDEC Sport are . . . Alexia Barrier, Dee Caffari, Annemieke Bes, Rebecca Gmür Hornell, Deborah Blair, Molly LaPointe, Támara Echegoyen, and Stacey Jackson.