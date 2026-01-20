ILCA Under 21 World Championships – Day 2

A long day for competitors in the unpredictable and shifty conditions on Day 2 of the 2026 ILCA Under-21 World Championships in Lanzarote.

Ginevra Caracciolo ITA (1 -5) leads the Women’s ILCA 6 Championship with 4 points. Second is Hermione Ghicas GRE (-6 1) with 7 points and third Irene DE Tomas ESP (2 4) with 12 pts

In the Men’s U21 championship, Karol Krupski ESP (-13 2) is the new leader on 4 pts. Luka Zabukovec SLO (1 2) second with 8 pts and Fernando Abella ESP (5 1) third with 9 PTS.

The Men’s U19 Championship is led by Alessandro Cirnei ITA (5 5) in 11th with 21 pts. Second is Kutsal Gunes Kurnaz TUR (11, 3) and third Hamish Crabb AUS with 16 pts and Federico Cittadini ITA with 26 points.

Best British competitors are Poppy Luxton 14th in the women, and Hamish Collingbridge 32nd and Alfie Noel 41st in the men’s under 21. Leo Yates is 15th in the men’s under 19.

ILCA 6 Under-21 World Championship – Leaders after 4 races (52 entries)

1st ITA Ginevra CARACCIOLO DI BRIENZA – – 1 2 1 -5 – – 4 pts

2nd GRE Hermionie GHICAS – – 2 4 -6 1 – – 7 pts

3rd ESP Irene DE TOMÁS – – 6 -9 2 4 – – 12 pts

4th UKR Alina SHAPOVALOVA – – 4 1 BFD 12 – – 17 pts

5th ITA Maria Vittoria ARSENI – – -14 6 3 8 – – 17 pts

6th ESP Marga PERELLO – – 3 5 BFD 11 – – 19 pts

Best GBR

14th GBR Poppy LUXTON – – 15 15 5 BFD – – 35 pts

ILCA 7 Under-21 World Championship – Leaders after 4 races (52 entries)

1st ESP Karol KRUPSKI TETERYCZ – – 1 1 -13 2 – – 4 pts

2nd SLO Luka ZABUKOVEC – – 5 -13 1 2 – – 8 pts

3rd ESP Fernando ABELLA – – 3 -5 5 1 – – 9 pts

4th GRE Adamantios PETRIANOS – – 6 3 -25 3 – – 12 pts

5th DEN Mark HESTBÆK – – 1 1 12 ARB – – 14 pts

6th ITA Antonio PASCALI – – 3 2 9 -12 – – 14 pts

Best GBR

32nd GBR Hamish COLLINGRIDGE – – 10 15 -24 20 – – 45 pts

Full results available here . . .