ILCA Under 21 World Championships – Day 2

A long day for competitors in the unpredictable and shifty conditions on Day 2 of the 2026 ILCA Under-21 World Championships in Lanzarote.
Ginevra Caracciolo ITA (1 -5) leads the Women’s ILCA 6 Championship with 4 points. Second is Hermione Ghicas GRE (-6 1) with 7 points and third Irene DE Tomas ESP (2 4) with 12 pts
In the Men’s U21 championship, Karol Krupski ESP (-13 2) is the new leader on 4 pts. Luka Zabukovec SLO (1 2) second with 8 pts and Fernando Abella ESP (5 1) third with 9 PTS.
The Men’s U19 Championship is led by Alessandro Cirnei ITA (5 5) in 11th with 21 pts. Second is Kutsal Gunes Kurnaz TUR (11, 3) and third Hamish Crabb AUS with 16 pts and Federico Cittadini ITA with 26 points.
Best British competitors are Poppy Luxton 14th in the women, and Hamish Collingbridge 32nd and Alfie Noel 41st in the men’s under 21. Leo Yates is 15th in the men’s under 19.
ILCA 6 Under-21 World Championship – Leaders after 4 races (52 entries)
1st ITA Ginevra CARACCIOLO DI BRIENZA – – 1 2 1 -5 – – 4 pts
2nd GRE Hermionie GHICAS – – 2 4 -6 1 – – 7 pts
3rd ESP Irene DE TOMÁS – – 6 -9 2 4 – – 12 pts
4th UKR Alina SHAPOVALOVA – – 4 1 BFD 12 – – 17 pts
5th ITA Maria Vittoria ARSENI – – -14 6 3 8 – – 17 pts
6th ESP Marga PERELLO – – 3 5 BFD 11 – – 19 pts
Best GBR
14th GBR Poppy LUXTON – – 15 15 5 BFD – – 35 pts
ILCA 7 Under-21 World Championship – Leaders after 4 races (52 entries)
1st ESP Karol KRUPSKI TETERYCZ – – 1 1 -13 2 – – 4 pts
2nd SLO Luka ZABUKOVEC – – 5 -13 1 2 – – 8 pts
3rd ESP Fernando ABELLA – – 3 -5 5 1 – – 9 pts
4th GRE Adamantios PETRIANOS – – 6 3 -25 3 – – 12 pts
5th DEN Mark HESTBÆK – – 1 1 12 ARB – – 14 pts
6th ITA Antonio PASCALI – – 3 2 9 -12 – – 14 pts
Best GBR
32nd GBR Hamish COLLINGRIDGE – – 10 15 -24 20 – – 45 pts