RORC Transatlantic Race – Emergency incident on board Walross 4, statement issued behalf of ASV-Berlin

A serious accident occurred Tuesday 19 January aboard the ASV-Berlin Club yacht, WALROSS 4, participating in the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s Transatlantic Race from Lanzarote to Antigua.

The crew member involved was transferred to a nearby freighter as part of the measures initiated with the coordinating rescue services. Sadly, the crew member has passed away.

We are deeply saddened and mourn with the family.

The remaining crew aboard WALROSS 4 are receiving professional care en route to their destination port. RORC, the organiser of the regatta in which the yacht participated, is also providing full support in coordination with the Club’s management.

RORC Commodore Deb Fish expressed her sorrow:

“On behalf of the Royal Ocean Racing Club, I extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the crew member. Our thoughts are also with the yacht’s crew at this profoundly difficult time. We would like to thank all involved in the emergency response for their professionalism.”