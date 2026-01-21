38th America’s Cup Match in Naples to open on July 10, 2027

The dates of the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup Match in Naples were confirmed as two opening races on Saturday 10 July 2027 with racing concluding by the weekend of the 17 and 18 July 2027.

The grand hall of the Palazzo Reale in Naples was the site of the unveiling of the America’s Cup Partnership (ACP) alongside the five founding teams who constitute the ACP.

Representatives of the five teams currently entered to compete for the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup — Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL), GB1 (GBR), Luna Rossa (ITA), Tudor Team Alinghi (SUI), and K-Challenge (FRA) — were present.

Ahead of the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup, the first Preliminary Regatta will take place in the Gulf of Angels, in the waters in front of the Port of Cagliari, the home of Luna Rossa, from 21 to 24 May 2026.

The format will see AC40 fleet racing with up to ten races planned over the four days and then the top two will fight it out for glory in a one match, winner-takes-all final that will determine the overall Preliminary Regatta winner.

The dates of the other two Preliminary are also expected to be announced today. Also still to be announced are the dates for the Challenger Selection Series . . . Update to follow.