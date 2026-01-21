Britain’s America’s Cup Team unveils ‘GB1’ identity and confirms Dylan Fletcher as helm for 38th America’s Cup

The reveal was made in Naples, ahead of a special event where the five founding teams of the America’s Cup Partnership (ACP) celebrated the start of a historic new era for the oldest trophy in international sporting competition.

Britain’s America’s Cup Team (‘GB1’ formally known as Athena Racing), representing the Challenger of Record, Royal Yacht Squadron Racing Ltd, marked the start of this new chapter with the confirmation that one of Britain’s most accomplished sailors, Dylan Fletcher MBE, will return for his second America’s Cup as helm.

Fletcher holds Olympic gold and is the current SailGP Champion, alongside the historic achievements of 2024, when he competed in the 37th America’s Cup Match in Barcelona as co-helm with Sir Ben Ainslie, becoming the first British team to win the America’s Cup Challenger Series and the first in 60 years to reach the America’s Cup Match.

The ACP event in Naples will mark the first time the five founding teams (Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL), GB1 (GBR), Luna Rossa (ITA), Tudor Team Alinghi (SUI), and K-Challenge (FRA)) have come together since uniting to create an exciting new future for the world’s oldest sporting competition through the America’s Cup Partnership (ACP).

Ian Walker, CEO of GB1, commented:

“Today will be a landmark moment to have all the ACP teams together in the host venue, setting the tone of collaboration to make AC38 the biggest event in the competition’s history and provide the continuity to build from there. However, on the water we know the competition will be as fierce as ever, and the Bay of Naples is going to be a spectacular arena for these incredible racing machines. The countdown is on!”

One of the British Team’s key commitments remains the same: to create a pathway for the next generation of British sailors into the America’s Cup and other high-performance sailing events.

In Naples, Hannah Mills OBE, Team Principal for the Athena Pathway Programme and helm for the second edition of the Women’s America’s Cup Team, officially opened the British application process for the Youth Team.

Hannah Mills . . . “The return of the women’s and youth competitions is equally significant, providing opportunities to inspire and develop the next generation and ensuring that the top end of our sport is inclusive and forward-focused.”

More info and Entry HERE.

Sir Ben Ainslie is GB1’s Team Principal focusing on the governance and commercial development of the team, while continuing to support the performance programme. He is joined by world-renowned sailor and high-performance executive Ian Walker as CEO. In the design room, Nick Holroyd has re-signed as Head of Design.

