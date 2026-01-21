ILCA Under 21 World Championships – Day 3

Day 3 of the 2026 ILCA Under-21 World Championships in Lanzarote.

Ginevra Caracciolo ITA (7 -13) leads the Women’s ILCA 6 Championship with 16 points. Second is Hermione Ghicas GRE with 22 points and third Irene DE Tomas ESP with 22 pts.

In the Men’s U21 championship, Luka Zabukovec SLO (3 7) takes lead on 18 pts. Second is Antonio Pascali ITA with 21 pts and third Antonio Barbino ITA with 22 pts.

The Men’s U19 Championship is led by Sergio Garcia ESP in 13th overall.

Best British competitors are Poppy Luxton 12th in the women, and Hamish Collingbridge 41st and Alfie Noel 48th in the men’s under 21.

ILCA 6 Under-21 World Championship – Leaders after 6 races (52 entries)

1st ITA Ginevra CARACCIOLO – – 1 2 1 5 7 -13 – – 16 pts

2nd GRE Hermionie GHICAS – – 2 4 6 1 9 -26 – – 22 pts

3rd ITA Maria Vittoria ARSENI – – -14 6 3 8 11 6 – – 34 pts

4th ESP Irene DE TOMÁS – – 6 9 2 4 -22 17 – – 38 pts

5th ESP Adriana CASTRO – – -16 11 14 2 16 1 – – 44 pts

6th UKR Alina SHAPOVALOVA – – 4 1 BFD 12 21 7 – – 45 pts

Best GBR

12th GBR Poppy LUXTON – – 15 15 5 BFD 12 15 – – 62 pts

ILCA 7 Under-21 World Championship – Leaders after 6 races (52 entries)

1st SLO Luka ZABUKOVEC – – 5 -13 1 2 3 7 – – 18 pts

2nd ITA Antonio PASCALI – – 3 2 9 -12 4 3 – – 21 pts

3rd ITA Antonio BARABINO – – 9 -12 1 6 5 1 – – 22 pts

4th ESP Karol KRUPSKI TETERYCZ – – 1 1 13 2 8 -27 – – 25 pts

5th ESP Fernando ABELLA – – 3 5 5 1 -17 13 – – 27 pts

6th POL Filip OLSZEWSKI – – 2 6 7 8 -18 6 – – 29 pts

Best GBR

41st GBR Hamish COLLINGRIDGE – – 10 15 24 20 24 -25 – – 93 pts

48th GBR Alfie NOEL – – 27 5 -39 22 33 23 – – 110 pts

Full results available here . . .