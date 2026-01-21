ILCA Under 21 World Championships – Day 3

Day 3 of the 2026 ILCA Under-21 World Championships in Lanzarote.
Ginevra Caracciolo ITA (7 -13) leads the Women’s ILCA 6 Championship with 16 points. Second is Hermione Ghicas GRE with 22 points and third Irene DE Tomas ESP with 22 pts.
In the Men’s U21 championship, Luka Zabukovec SLO (3 7) takes lead on 18 pts. Second is Antonio Pascali ITA with 21 pts and third Antonio Barbino ITA with 22 pts.
The Men’s U19 Championship is led by Sergio Garcia ESP in 13th overall.
Best British competitors are Poppy Luxton 12th in the women, and Hamish Collingbridge 41st and Alfie Noel 48th in the men’s under 21.
ILCA 6 Under-21 World Championship – Leaders after 6 races (52 entries)
1st ITA Ginevra CARACCIOLO – – 1 2 1 5 7 -13 – – 16 pts
2nd GRE Hermionie GHICAS – – 2 4 6 1 9 -26 – – 22 pts
3rd ITA Maria Vittoria ARSENI – – -14 6 3 8 11 6 – – 34 pts
4th ESP Irene DE TOMÁS – – 6 9 2 4 -22 17 – – 38 pts
5th ESP Adriana CASTRO – – -16 11 14 2 16 1 – – 44 pts
6th UKR Alina SHAPOVALOVA – – 4 1 BFD 12 21 7 – – 45 pts
Best GBR
12th GBR Poppy LUXTON – – 15 15 5 BFD 12 15 – – 62 pts
ILCA 7 Under-21 World Championship – Leaders after 6 races (52 entries)
1st SLO Luka ZABUKOVEC – – 5 -13 1 2 3 7 – – 18 pts
2nd ITA Antonio PASCALI – – 3 2 9 -12 4 3 – – 21 pts
3rd ITA Antonio BARABINO – – 9 -12 1 6 5 1 – – 22 pts
4th ESP Karol KRUPSKI TETERYCZ – – 1 1 13 2 8 -27 – – 25 pts
5th ESP Fernando ABELLA – – 3 5 5 1 -17 13 – – 27 pts
6th POL Filip OLSZEWSKI – – 2 6 7 8 -18 6 – – 29 pts
Best GBR
41st GBR Hamish COLLINGRIDGE – – 10 15 24 20 24 -25 – – 93 pts
48th GBR Alfie NOEL – – 27 5 -39 22 33 23 – – 110 pts