RORC Transatlantic Race – French-flagged Palanad 4 overall winner on IRC

Palanad 4 (FRA), owned by RORC Member Olivier Magre and skippered by his son Antoine Magre, is the overall winner of the 2026 RORC Transatlantic Race on IRC corrected time.

The French-flagged Mach 50 completed the 3,000 mile race from Lanzarote to Antigua in an elapsed time of 8 Days 05 Hours 55 Minutes and 50 Seconds – a standout performance.

The result marks a major milestone for both the Magre family and the innovative Mach 50 project – particularly the scow bow canting keel design under IRC – which has delivered overall victory in only its second offshore race, following its debut at the 2025 Rolex Fastnet Race.

With Palanad 4 now alongside in Antigua, attention is already turning to what comes next, including the RORC Caribbean 600.

This year’s RORC Transatlantic Race has also been marked by a tragedy on Walross 4 – a reminder of the inherent risks of offshore ocean racing.

The Royal Ocean Racing Club and the Palanad 4 team have expressed their respect and sympathy to all those affected, underlining that success at sea is always measured first by safety and seamanship.