AC38 Presentation lacks joined-up information

Some confusion remains over the dates for the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup.

The first (Initial) Preliminary Regatta, sailed in AC40, in front of the Port of Cagliari, from 21 to 24 May 2026 was announced on the 16 January.

The dates of the other two 2026 Preliminary events (sailed in AC40) were expected to be announced, at the grand presentation at the Palazzo Reale in Naples for the unveiling of the America’s Cup Partnership (ACP).

Instead what we actually got were the dates of the ‘Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup Match’ – 10 to 18 July 2027.

But no mention of the other 2026 Preliminary events, the 2027 Final Preliminary event (sailed in AC75s) or the Louis Vuitton Challenger’s Selection Series (CSS) for the Louis Vuitton Cup) that precedes the actual America’s Cup.

The 2027 Preliminary Regatta(s) have considerable importance as . . . Points scored during the 2027 Preliminary Regatta(s) will be carried forward to the CSS in a manner to be determined by ACP and specified in the relevant Race Conditions.

The Protocol allows any Initial Preliminary event in 2027 to be sailed in either AC40 or AC75 yachts (as determined by ACP).

While the Final Preliminary Regatta in 2027 is to be in AC75s . . . That is the one that the team intends to use in the Challenger Series/Cup Match.