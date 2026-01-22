Jules Verne Trophy – Sodebo 3 and IDEC Sport face Storm Ingrid

In the final stage of their Jules Verne Trophy circumnavigations, both Sodebo 3 and IDEC Sport face a possible record smashing storm.

Approaching the Azores, Sodebo 3 of Skipper Thomas Coville and his crew are 631 nm ahead of record breaking pace.

Estimated arrival is between Saturday evening, 24 January and Sunday, 25 January.

Thursday 22 January at 18:00 hrs (UK) they were sailing at 20 knots with 1,592 nm to go of the route back to Quessant, France, with the intention to pass south-east of the Azores.

Wind is building, presently 14 knots with 1.9m waves, increasing to 31+ knots as they approach Storm Ingrid off Portugal and the Bay of Biscay.

They are 37 days and 21 hrs into their attempt to break the circumnavigation record set by Francis Joyon on IDEC Sport in 2017 of 40 days 23 h 30 m 30 sec.

Just ahead of them are the all female crew of the Famous Project CIC on IDEC Sport, who are at day 54 of their circumnavigation, which has been plagued by a damaged mainsail hoist.

Passing to the north of the Azores, they are sailing at 14 knots in 27 knots of wind with 1,133 nm still to sail. and having to nurse their damaged boat through the gathering Storm Ingrid.